On a recent edition of Cohen in the City for Suburban On Air I had a chance to learn more about the 211 service in Quebec.
The City of Laval became the first municipality in the Montreal Metropolitan Community to implement 211 on its territory in 2016. This was a service which allowed Laval’s citizens to easily access all social services serving the region.
“In addition to contributing to the social thriving of families and communities, 211 Laval will strengthen our community network by ensuring the continued promotion of resources available both on our territory and beyond the city limits” said Mayor Marc Demers at the time.
Mathieu Chaurette, director or technology for the service, note that Laval has enjoyed five years of success. “Laval had a lot of change in its community and was pushing interesting ideas when they came on board,” he said.
The 211 service now reaches the entire province. It manages as a non-for profit organization and during the past year and more during the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a 39 percent increase of calls. Chaurette said that available housing represented the number one inquiry.
It is also important to remind people that this service is accessible in 200 languages. You can call, send an email or engage in an online chat.
Whether it's for affordable housing, food assistance, health services, training, medical transportation or at home help, with 211, the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal (IRCGM) is able to guide people more quickly to appropriate resources that can respond to their needs.
The service is available 70 hours/seven days a week and 365 days per year, including holidays.
This service helps to fight poverty and social exclusion by enabling people to quickly access the resources they need and therefore find the solutions for getting themselves out of difficult situations. For the managers of public and government resources, 211 has become a reliable statistical tool for finding out the met and unmet needs in the Greater Montreal Area.
Centraide du Grand Montréal, a loyal partner of IRCGM since the beginning, is the co-creator of the 211 project.
