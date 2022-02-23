The Round Table on Black History Month is marking its 31st anniversary by dedicating this edition to creators from cultural circles that were heavily impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the restrictions it caused. Poet Roen Higgins is the proud English-language spokesperson, while talented Laval singer Shah Frank will join her as the French-language spokesperson for the 2022 edition of Black History Month.
You can see my interview with Higgins and Frank on my Cohen in the City Show for Suburban On Air.
For Higgins, it makes perfect sense to dedicate this edition to artists: “I believe artists are the recorders of our true history—they are the storytellers and catalysts for expressing universal emotion,” she says. “They pass on traditions, or break them when they no longer serve us. Artists are also ambassadors of hope and change.”
Frank, for her part, sees it as a collective duty to remember: “Black History Month is a celebration where, while we have the microphone in front of us, we draw attention to our successes. It’s also an opportune moment in which to amplify our voices, continue to honour our roots, take stock of who we are, and share our culture with others.”
As is the case every year, the Round Table on Black History Month produces and distributes a free annual calendar. For this 100 percent culture edition, 12 artists were selected for their tenacity and unique creative spirits. They were immortalized by photographer Karene-Isabelle Jean-Baptiste. The 2022 laureates are rapper Naya Ali, singer Djely Tapa, comedian Eddy King, theatre actor Quincy Armorer, painter Manuel Mathieu, singer Alan Prater, singer Kim Richardson, choreographer Rhodnie Désir, painter Emmanuel Ayo, filmmaker Henri Pardo and visual artist Leon Llewellyn.
“2022 marks the 15th year since the passing of the Act to proclaim Black History Month," noted Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity; Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration; and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region. "This law continues to affirm the commitment of our government to recognize and promote the essential contributions made to Quebec’s development by Quebecers from Black communities. Black History Month provides us the opportunity to honour previous generations, as well as those of today. We must look forward to our common future in order to strengthen the bonds of trust and solidarity between Quebecers of all origins. I invite the people of Quebec to take part in large numbers in the activities of this 31st edition of Black History Month.”
The theme for the 2022 festivities: honouring the past, inspiring the future. For Michaël P. Farkas, president of the Round Table on Black History Month, this slogan is quite familiar: "Don’t forget your history/Know your destiny." These are words Bob Marley sings in "Rat Race." The message, Farkas says, is clear and uplifting to future generations, inspiring them to overcome adversity and follow in the footsteps of a great people that science places at the origin of humanity, and whose roots originate in Africa.
Black History Month takes place all across Quebec until Feb. 28.To discover the activities scheduled in Montreal, visit www.moishistoirdesnoirs.com.
