Bedros Akkelian, better known as Spidey, is a proud resident of Laval who is gaining notice globally for his profession as a mentalist and a magician.
I had a chance to interview Spidey last week for our Suburban On Air platform, which you can access on our website. He will be performing on a live Zoom broadcast for the Cummings Centre on Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm. Barbara Zavalkoff, who chairs the committee that organizes these events, also joined me on our call. The member price is $20. Non-members will pay $30.
Here is the link to the website: https://cummingscentre.org/events-detail/?event_id=17261
Spidey was named US Mentalist of the Year and has performed on NBC’s Today Show, TMZ and Rachael Ray! He joined the cast of CW’s Masters of Illusion and his Netflix Original Series: Brainchild is being watched in 170 countries! Spidey’s countless international TV appearances also include Fox’s Showtime at the Apollo with Steve Harvey, Discovery Channel and Entertainment Tonight. Spidey has captivated the minds of people around the world with his international TV shows, 40 plus million online viewers and tours across North America. The performance will be live in real time with audience participation.
Spidey’s an online mentalist sensation whose mind-reading/magic virtual show is one of the top booked corporate event experiences. In this highly interactive and uplifting show, your audience will feel fully immersed in the fun from the comfort of their own home!
I first became of aware of Spidey from the pre-movie magic shows he starred in on Cinemas Guzzo screens.
