When Laval resident Shaun McMahon left The Beat 92.5 FM in the fall of 2019, where he had been hosting the weekend morning shows and serving as a swing announcer weekdays, he was not quite sure what the future would bring.
I knew that the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal was looking to fill a spot in its Communications Department and I connected them with Shaun. He was hired immediately and clearly fit like a glove. One of his first tasks was to host a podcast.
The Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal (CIUSSS West-Central Montreal) is committed to providing healthcare recipients with timely access to a seamless continuum of care that focuses on individuals’ particular needs. The area covered by this network is home to approximately 345,000 people, who are served by more than 30 member facilities. Included are one of Montreal’s leading hospitals (the Jewish General Hospital) and an interlocking array of three specialized hospitals, five CLSCs, two rehabilitation centres, six long-term care sites, two day centres and several affiliated research facilities. Treatment and care are provided by a staff of more than 12,000, and over 600 doctors.
It was Glenn J. Nashen who built a rock solid Communications Department over a two decade period. He was the one who hired and initially trained Shaun. Glenn has since moved on to Federation CJA. Veteran communications specialist Jonathan Goldbloom stepped in to the CIUSSS role on a consulting basis at the start of the pandemic. He worked very closely with Shaun in particular. Another former broadcaster part of the team is Barry Morgan.
In late July Shaun was appointed Manager of Communications and Media Relations for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, in a role as Associate to the Directorate of Human Resources, Communications, Legal Affairs and Global Security.
“Over the pandemic, I've learned an awful lot about myself, the importance of timely and credible communication, the fragility of life, the value of quality healthcare and the incredible human beings who take care of us a community,” Shaun says. “That's why I'm so honoured to be allowed to take on such an incredible challenge with the absolute greatest team of colleagues anyone could ever ask for. They're the most talented, creative and supportive group of people I've ever had the privilege of working with.
“I continue to learn every day and can't wait to jump into this new leadership role with an open heart and an open mind. There are some really exciting things on the horizon for our CIUSSS.”
As for that finder’s fee I inquired about, Shaun promised me a smoked meat sandwich somewhere down the line. I gladly accept.
