In 2012 a star was born when Laval resident Catherine Verdon Diamond, then working as an executive assistant to the managing director of CBC Montreal, got the nod to do some fill-in weather forecasting on television. A year later City TV came to town with Breakfast Television and this lady known affectionately as “CVD” was hired to handle traffic, weather and remote broadcasts. She lit up the small screen for six years and it was therefore hard to swallow when the show went off the air.
CVD, already active in the community, did not lose a beat. Last December she rejoined CBC, this time as their regular weather person succeeding the great Frank Cavallaro. With Sonali Karnick on maternity leave, CVD has stepped in as the host of Our Montreal, a one-hour current affairs program that airs on Saturdays and Sundays at noon and Mondays at 11 am.. Last week she was already working the phones with folks like me to seek out good story ideas.
“I want Our Montreal to start conversations,” CVD told me. “I'm excited about this; it's a great opportunity for me. This is where my passion liea; speaking and bonding with the amazing people in our community. It's also a great opportunity for Montrealers to have a platform in English to share their stories. This season of Our Montreal is the COVID edition. Shoots are a lot more complicated as we're not allowed guests in the CBC building yet. We are making the most of it. Skype interviews are ok, as for the in person interviews, those have to be done outside of the CBC building while respecting the social distancing guidelines."
CVD also started her own web series called Right Now with CVD. It is on hiatus while she focuses on Our Montreal
Our Montreal’s producer is Craig Desson and he is open to new story ideas at ourmontreal@cbc.ca.
What about a spinoff called Our Laval?
“I don’t think so,” laughs CVD. “What's beautiful about Our Montreal, is that it reaches all communities in and around the Montreal area. So what if you're from Vaudreuil, we want to hear from you. You're from Laval., we want to hear from you too. I just want to bring stories that people can relate to and care about. We are all in this together."
