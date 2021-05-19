The team at Zensa Media have launched their Canadian celebrity chef edition cooking show challenge featuring some great chefs. They include Vikram Vij , owner of Vij's upscale restaurant and a former Dragon's Den panelist; Chef Arnaud from Restaurant Boulay, Chef Romeo from Restaurant Sho-dan downtown, Mandy and Rebecca from Mandy's Gourmet Salads ; Paula Zavala and her Mexican tacos and philanthropist actor Jimmy Chan with Garlic Shrimp
Guest judges include Orla Johannes, Nicole Jones, Chantal Desjardins and Kwabena Oduro from CBC News. “Our cooking segments are from diverse cultures and showing support for local restaurants and businesses,” says organizer and Laval resident Seema Arora.
I watched the segment with the wonderful and charismatic Chef Romeo, who showed us how to make tuna avocado ceviche. Anybody who has ever eaten at Sho-dan knows Romeo as the type of owner who goes from table to table. During quarantine he is on the take-out and delivery circuit.
Romeo has cooked for American celebrities such as Britney Spears, Leslie Nielsen and well-known Canadians such as Carey Price, Chad Kroegar (of award winning band Nickelback), P.K. Subban and CJAD broadcaster Aaron Rand. He and his family reside near Laval.
You can go to the Zensa Media YouTube channel to see more.
CHANGES TO THE BOARD: Terranueva Pharma has made some changes to its team Terranueva, located on Boulevard Le Carrefour in Laval, relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation.
The Board of Directors of Terranueva Corporation recently announced the appointment of Jean-Luc Landry as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Gérard Landry as President and Chief Operating Officer and Director and Sylvain Tremblay as Director.
"Terranueva has the required foundations to achieve its vision and strategic goals and I am excited that these organizational changes will accelerate its development," said Landry following the announcement.
