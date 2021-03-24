The 39th edition of the International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) continues until March 28, with Alexandre Carlos at the helm. He is one of the directors of the film Carte Mère, with Catherine Major.
Raised in Laval, Carlos trained in a variety of styles with a focus on contemporary, ballet and hip-hop since 1996. In 2010, he graduated from l’École de danse contemporaine de Montréal. He continued his development by taking different workshops, like LAUNCH with NW Dance Project in Portland in 2018 and Springboard Danse Montreal in 2010. From 2010 to 2016, he worked as a dancer with the company Cas Public, directed by Hélène Blackburn. In addition, he has taken the time to develop his versatility by working with different choreographers such as Isabelle Boulanger, Kyra Jean Green, Emmanuel Jouthe, Pierre Lecours, Ismael Mouaraki, Anne Plamondon, David Rancourt, Tedd Robinson, Pierre-Paul Savoie, Andrew Skeels and Georges-Nicolas Tremblay.
From The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) to Caroline Monnet, and from Beirut to Mexico, a plethora of world views and perspectives makes up this 39th edition: a showcase of the most talented, surprising, original, and impassioned artists around. The resulting program is eclectic and sumptuous; surprising and uplifting; rich in discovery, inspiration, learning, and provocation.
For the second year in a row, FIFA is holding a virtual festival edition. The first festival in the Americas to offer a fully virtual program in March 2020, FIFA is back this year with a tailor-made online edition providing a unique festival experience via its new website (lefifa.com) and new platform (ARTS.FILM). Beyond simply a thematic grouping, the films are arranged in collections allowing festival-goers to embark on a journey across all sections of the festival. This provides diverse points of entry and opportunities for discovery within a rich, dense program.
As such, FIFA is presenting 133 films in the COMPETITION and OFFICIAL SELECTION. Taking in a wide range of perspectives and multiple points of view, these films explore intimacy, identity, socially engaged art, land, travel, art for good, and Montréal. The 2021 program accords special attention to music and dance with a choice of films about artists, recordings of exceptional performances, and trips behind the scenes.
As in every edition, FIFA gives access to many artists from all over the world and to their works: from Marina Abramovic to Charlie Chaplin, from Christian Boltanski to Lang Lang, from Chagall to Ryue Nishizawa, from Erwin Olaf to Sébastien Tellier, from Frank Lloyd Wright to Raphaëlle de Groot, from Peggy Baker to Catherine Major, from Eve Egoyan to Louis de Funès, from Edgar Bori to Régis Campo, all will star in the 39th edition of the Festival.
A collection of interviews and discussions recorded in the FIFA virtual studio will also be available to audiences. Among them are: Francis Alÿs, Peggy Baker, Edgar Bori, Luc Bourdon, Raphaëlle de Groot, Aurélie Dupont, Michel Garneau, Caroline Monnet, Vivian Ostrovksy, Ronald Rose-Antoinette, Sébastien Tellier and Thierry Thieû Niang.
Go to https://lefifa.com/en for more details
