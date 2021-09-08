As Le Burger Week winds down across Canada, over 700 restaurants are serving up some of their finest burgers.
For the past decade the overall mission of this program has always been to support local restaurants by increasing their sales and awareness through festival participation! As Co-founder Na’eem Adam explains: “To be able to grow on this mission and continue to help restaurant communities for 10 years now in some markets is a dream come true! Let’s celebrate something inclusive, fun and delicious together all while supporting local restaurant communities across Canada!”.
Sales will be supporting Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB), a Quebec-based organization that aims to fight and destigmatize eating disorders, and Moisson Québec food bank. Through Le Burger Week, proceeds of every burger sold at a participating restaurant will be directly donated back to these organizations. People Mover Tech, which hosts Le Burger Week, La Poutine Week, and La Pizza Week, has raised over $350,000 over the years to different charities through their restaurant partnerships.
Bravo!
I must say that I really do look forward to Le Burger Week and for this year’s milestone 10th edition I enjoyed studying the official list of participating restaurants at leburgerweek.com. So what was my choice for 2021? Where have I yet to taste a burger before? It was so much fun to discover Centrale Bergham for the first time. Founded 10 years ago in the Petit Maghreb area in the East End, this fast-casual sandwich restaurant now has 17 locations and growing in Quebec and Ontario. This includes two in Laval. Chief Executive Officer Assad Khan foresees more franchises on the North Shore, possibly Ste. Thérese and Blainville.
Serving halal sandwiches inspired by different cuisines of the world, Bergham seeks to offer foods that all kinds of people, from all walks of life, can enjoy. Upon first glance this looks like a fast food place. You order at the counter, sit down or take out. But clearly behind the scenes in the kitchen it is hardly that as everything is prepared fresh. I ordered the King Burger and let me tell you folks I do not want a calorie count on this one! Served on a bun, it features a beef patty, crispy chicken, fried onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. And wow was this good! Their iconic flavours and unique blend of sauces provide visitors with endless combinations to satisfy even the biggest cravings.
“The King Burger is an original,” said Assad Khan. “Like everything else, we do burgers differently. The King Burger was a hit from the start and we are excited for it to be part of Le Burger Week.”
Khan heads the Genesys Restaurant Group.
Some of the other Laval options include Mont Tacos (Le Burger Taco), part of the Genesys Restaurant Group; Industria Pizzeria +Bar (Meatball & Burrata Burger); Houston Laval (Do-Re-Mi Bison Burger), La Belle et La Boeuf (Hangover Burger); and 3 Brasseurs (Fior di Latte cheese and Tomato Jam Burger)
As restaurants across the country put up some of their best burger creations, burger- lovers (eaters!) will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite ones directly on www.LeBurgerWeek.com. Winners in each city will be announced at the end of the two-week festival for different categories.
Sounds like fun!
