The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) recently announced the appointment of Marc Lacasse as president and Sylvie Blouin as vice-president of its board of directors. Two Laval realtors, Antoine Halabi and Fadi Kaouk, are members of the board.
A non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies, the QPAREB is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members.
“Sales are going great” says Kaouk. who has been a real estate broker since 2009 and owner of Royal LePage du Quartier since 2015. “However we are lacking inventory. Lots of buyers cannot find what they are looking for and often transactions are selling above the asking price.”
As for the impact COVID-19 has had on real estate, Kaouk says: “We came into the COVID situation in a very hot market. Because of the economic situation, interest rates have dropped, which help fuel demand for real estate throughout the market. However, since we lost the best months of the year in sales, lots of buyers had to postpone their plans to buy. Now these buyers are coming back. On the other hand, sellers were very reluctant to put their properties on the market, scared in part of the potential economic repercussions of COVID-19 and the chance of catching the virus by showing their properties. Today we have an imbalance and we are clearly in a seller’s market. The fact that we are unable to increase the supply to satisfy the demand, this situation can choke the market and potential buyers may stay longer in rentals or modify their plans to buy.”
Added Halabi: “Some of our buyers made offers on homes without ever setting foot inside. It is a scary thing to do, and normally, no buyer would take such a risk, but the need to find lodging forced the market to adapt. We turned to virtual tours and a greater collaboration between brokers to make it happen. We also had to play an educational role with the clientele for the respect the distancing, wearing masks, gloves and all the other conditions to be able to visit and inspect a house. All in all, buyers and sellers are getting used to the new ways. We have helped many satisfied buyers, but many others that we are helping are still looking and hoping to find the perfect house for their family in Laval today. So there will be no vacation for us this summer; we will keep up the work until every family would have found the perfect home to move their families into.”
Halabi has been a realtor since 2006 and chartered real estate broker since 2011. “The market in Laval is in great demand, “ he says. “It is still a seller’s market and buyers are fighting in multiple offers over properties!”
As for the QPAREB , Kaouk is pleased to be returning to the board for his second term. “We are working very hard to constantly look at solutions to help our members provide better and more professional services to the public,” he says.
Halabi, said he loves being part of it, and to be surrounded by a group of devoted professionals willing to do their best to help advance our profession!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.