Sometimes having a string of fleeting romances in our teen years makes it easy to feel like there might be something wrong if we can’t settle on one person. Laval-raised pop artist Kayla DiVenere, who now resides in Los Angeles, California, confesses to these feelings, and more, in her alternatingly depressed-then-exuberant new single, “Psychopath” — available now.
Kicking off with a dark and heavy bassline that’s somehow both goth and grunge-y all at once, the pace picks up and her song quickly turns into a danceable pop-punk earworm.
“Psychopath was born through my experience with dating as a Gen Z teen,” DiVenere shares. “I always love to be really open and honest about what I go through in my songs, hoping that others will relate to it or at least laugh at how wacky my thoughts are.”
Revealing relationship rifts that all humans navigate, no matter the age, and no matter how evolved or mature the person is, “Psychopath’ portrays a romantic self-defense mechanism of ending things before they start, a form of preservation against a broken heart,” DiVenere continues. “The song is intended to show the listener that nothing is wrong with them, that it’s okay, and they are not alone in their fears of not understanding themselves.”
Well-known for her roles on hit shows such as Law & Order, Hulu's Love Victor and Hulu's Light as a Feather — not to mention feature films such as Under the Silver Lake— DiVenere is a teenager enjoying incredible success in her budding music career since bursting onto the scene in 2018 with her debut, “Youth.”
At more than one million streams across Spotify alone, the songstress is making an indelible mark on the industry with her innate talent, songwriting ability, acting and showmanship. Her last single, “Justin Bieber,” about teenage fandom, garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube, and her star just keeps on rising.
