LARPs, a multi-award-winning Canadian series about live-action roleplaying (LARPing), has a new home on Amazon Prime. With the expanded audience of Prime, as well as a new partnership with The Fantasy Network, Montreal's Beanduck Productions has announced plans for a long-awaited third season.
LARPs is a comedy series that explores how the imagination of play affects reality—and vice versa. Taking down bad guys, shooting your friends, and exploring romance are completely normal during a live-action roleplaying game, but these six friends learn that they can't keep their real lives and their play entirely separate. The show is written by Jon Verrall, directed by Julian Stamboulieh and produced by Benjamin Warner. In addition to Verrall, it stars Amber Goldfarb (Assassin’s Creed), Scott Humphrey (The Outer Worlds), Elizabeth Neale (Slaxx), Charlotte Rogers (Far Cry 5) and Jonathan Silver (The Outer Worlds).
Mara Lazaris, who is featured in Season 2 as primary antagonist Claudia, grew up in Laval and went to elementary school and high school there (Souvenir Elementary School and Laval Liberty High School).
“I lived in Laval for the entirety of my childhood,” Mara told me. “My earliest memories take place in Fabreville. Then, my parents decided to move to Saint-Dorothée when I was around eight years old. I first attended Socrates, an elementary school that also taught certain classes in Greek. Then, I switched over to Souvenir when we made the move to Sainte-Dorothée. I continued on to Laval Liberty High School.”
The 28 year old recently went back to school at Concordia University for their Creative Writing Program. “I found myself auditioning for work I absolutely loved, but I also found myself auditioning for roles that I simply couldn’t relate to,” Mara shared. “The goal is to one day be able to write interesting roles for the brilliant performers in my life.
“While growing up, I always found myself having a difficult time trying to express my feelings. There was always something about acting that intrigued me, but I didn’t know what it was. It was only during my second year in theatre school that I realized what excite me about it. It was a wonderful way for me to articulate my feelings and a way for me to use my voice, when usually I had a difficult time piecing words together in order to share my thoughts. I truly believe that with every role we play, there is always a slither of ourselves in it. I love how personal the acting process is. You can give the same scene to five people and have it delivered five different ways. Playing a character involves strength and vulnerability; it’s quite beautiful to experience as a performer and to watch as an audience member. Now, that I am older and am more comfortable expressing myself, I enjoy putting those words on paper.”
"LARPs isn't just about roleplaying,” explains Verrall. “It's about a group of friends and how they navigate real life and real relationships, even as they play together. We set out to tell a story people could relate to, whether they're gamers or not. We hope a new audience discovers LARPs through Prime and comes to love it as much as we do."
Demand for a continuation of the LARPs story has the team working harder than ever to make Season 3 happen. Visit http://larpstheseries.com
