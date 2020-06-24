I have had the good fortune of meeting musician and entertainer Gregory Charles on a number of occasions, first a number of years ago when he gave a keynote at an educational event I attended In Laval and then last fall at a fundraiser for the Montreal General Hospital.
Charles is an absolute Quebec treasure. As an only child born to a French Canadian mother and a Trinidadian father, he quickly developed into a remarkable classical concert pianist. From the early age of seven he won many competitions and was invited to play for the Symphony Orchestra of Canada and represented the country in Paris, Mexico, and at Carnegie Hall in New York. His passion for music led him to study voice, string and wind instruments, ballet and tap dance. Later on, while studying law at university, he became known by the Quebec, French and Asian public. He is recognized as an actor, a host of numerous variety and service programs on television and radio and as a performer of galas.
I reconnected with him for an interview on our new Suburban On Air video feature to talk about his role as the featured performer for the recent Israel Cancer Research Fund of Montreal Virtual Gala. Only someone with his talent and personality could keep eyes glued to a live YouTube broadcast for two and a half hours. More than $400,000 was raised for the cause. You can watch it at www.icrfmontreal.org.
Laval has a special place in Charles’ heart. He grew up in Drummondville, but when his family moved closer to the city they settled in Duvernay. It was there that his musical career took off. He joined the Laval Symphony Orchestra, the Laval Opera and conducted for Les Petits Chanteurs de Laval (The Little Singers of Laval) and le Chœur Gospel de Laval (the Laval Gospel Choir).
Charles is trying to keep safe and busy during the pandemic. On the video interview, which you can watch on our website, he lamented about the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry. I asked him for a prediction as to when we could expect to see a large-scale concert at a venue like the Bell Centre or Place Bell in Laval. His response? Realistically not until the fall of 2021.
Named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2016,then Governor General David Johnston credited Charles for “his infectious energy, creativity and dedication to ensuring that the performing arts and culture thrive in Canada and abroad.”
In all Charles has performed in over 4,000 concerts, sold more than 2.5 million tickets and seen more than one million albums sold. He also runs Gregory’s Academy, an online music program that was clearly ahead of its time.
