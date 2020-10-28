With COVID-19 stories dominating the news “coast to coast,” film producers Seema Arora and Alexandra Triantafillopoulos from Zensa Media are working on a cooking show challenge for Canadians to inspire the audience with some fun video recipes and some humour from audience members. It is called Cooking in Quarantine.
For my latest edition of Cohen in the City for Suburban On Air, I speak with Seema, contestant Edith-Cecilia Varga and celebrity judge, Canadian fashion designer Simon Chang. Seema and Alexandra grew up as close friends in Laval. Edith is also from Laval.
Zensa Media’s staff is looking forward to their upcoming 10th episode contest for Cooking In Quarantine (The COVID-19 edition) in November. Besides Simon Chang, the other judges are “Now Trending” CJAD radio show hosts Orla Johannes (a former Laval resident) and Andrea Elias.
Four judges will vote for the top three best recipe videos with some humour and the winner of the cooking show challenge will have an opportunity to win a prize from sponsors Philinos Greek Restaurant, Gendron Chocolatier, Le Frame Shop and Puffs dessert shop. “It is also our way to show some support for local businesses and restaurants as well,” says Seema.
The cooking show contest winners will be announced on Nov. 17. Episodes are available on TheZensaMedia YouTube channel and is being screened on the Emmy Award-winning Dragon Digital Cable TV network in Baltimore/Washington USA.
Zensa Media is also working on a Celebrity Chef Edition of Cooking In Quarantine. Seema and Alexandra are film/media content producers and directors of the Zensa Media International Festival that takes place at the Cinema Beaubien in non COVID-19 times. Zensa Media International offers services in casting for film/TV/commercials, film/media content production and media consultation services.
Audience members can send their cooking videos for our cooking show challenge for Canadians to info@zensamedia.com
ELOUNDA THRIVES: Dating back to the days when he was a student at Laval Catholic High School, Jonathan Makris worked across the bridge in St. Laurent at his family-owned restaurant Elounda. He started off busing tables and did any other job his dad Gary suggested. Today, still residing in Laval with his wife, the soon-to-be dad is now co-owner of Elounda. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Elounda closed its doors. “We were not a take-out and delivery type of place,” reasoned Jonathan.
By April, father and son came to the realization that it would be worth it to give this option a try since, really, there was no alternative. “We were shocked,” Jonathan reported. “It took off immediately and exceeded our wildest expectation. Quickly we adapted to the new normal. We knew that traditionally items such as fish, lobster and octopus were not your typical take-out items. Well now they are!”
As for delivery, Jonathan was opposed to using one of the main delivery services since they take so much off the top. Instead he assembled a team of family members, headed by mom Toni and himself and since that time they have driven as far as the West Island and of course Laval. As word caught on and customers liked the quality of eat-at- home options, business grew. While they were able to reopen in the summer, they maintained the take-out and delivery service. It is strong enough now to sustain them through the pandemic.
MARATHON IN MOURNING: The beloved founder of Marathon Souvlaki, Filipos Klitirinos, passed away last week. “Those of you who met Filipos personally over the years are aware of the love he had for his customers, and his dedication to the continuous success of the Marathon Souvlaki restaurants,” stated an announcement by Steve Zeitz on the Straight Out of Chomedey Alumni Facebook page. Out of respect to Filipos and his family, all four locations of Marathon were closed last Thursday.
