Laval City Councillor for the St-Bruno district, David De Cotis, is collaborating with Ufrüte , a business in his district, Pâtisserie St Martin and Steak Bleu to help families in need. These new food basket distributors want to make a difference in people’s lives.
“They say that to share is to love,” said De Cotis. “During this holiday season, I am happy to announce my collaboration with Ufrüte, Pâtisserie St Martin and Steak Bleu to help five families who are in need. This time of year is difficult for many, the last few months have certainly not helped. “
Throughout the month of December, a basket of food from Ufrüte, bread and a dessert from Pâtisserie St Martin and a box of Steak Bleu meat will be offered to a different family each week. Ufrüte’s food basket will include: fruits, vegetables, pasta, tomato sauce and other delicacies. Steak Bleu’s meat box will include five different types of meat to feed families for a week. De Cotis is overseeing the deliveries of the baskets himself.
“ I would like to sincerely thank Ufrüte , Pâtisserie St Martin and Steak Bleu for their generosity and love for the Laval community,” said De Cotis. “Please encourage local businesses. “
Several organizations and businesses in the local neighborhoods need help in order to support their families. De Cotis notes that in the coming days and weeks, it will be more important than ever to think about those who face the pitfalls of life.
