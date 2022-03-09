COVID-19 has indeed changed our lives forever, almost exclusively on the negative side. However, the pivot to virtual medicine has been a plus for both doctors and patients. A case in point is KixCare, a pediatric virtual care platform accessible across Canada that offers free visits seven days a week. All you need is a Medicare card.
“Early on in the pandemic we looked at the offerings and understood that no one was bringing forward that comprehensive pediatric expertise,” said Dr. Harley Eisman, who is the co-founder and chief medical officer at KixCare. He recently completed a 13-year tenure as Director of Pediatric Emergency Services at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, where he still works as a pediatric emergentologist
“As you can imagine, not having the patient physically in front of you can pose a challenge, but in the hands of physicians who have had a career experience treating kids and adolescents, the outcome is different,” Dr. Eisman told me. “It is a question of the right patient at the right time with the right expertise. With proper patient selection, and expertise, studies show that we can successfully virtualize a good 80 percent of visits. Being able to be cared for in the security and the comfort of home is a game changer for patients and families. It also relieves the burden of unnecessary visit to the in-person streams of the health care system such as walk-ins and emergency. It is important to know that all the providers who work with us are not diminishing their in-person medical commitments to staff the virtual service. We create a flexible experience for providers and power them to add KixCare as a complement to their existing duties. In so doing, we are adding capacity into the health care system.”
Laval’s Dr. Marcel Severe is part of the team. “At some point during the pandemic, up to 75 percent of my practice was through virtual platforms,” he says. “Parents were satisfied. They could avoid an emergency room visit and clinic appointments for multiple health issues. Physicians have also developed guidelines for virtual management of common pediatric problems.”
Dr. Severe’s journey in medicine started in his birth country of Haïti. “I participated in multiple projects on childhood development and epilepsy,” he explained. “After completing my pediatric residency at McGill, I actually work at Hopital Sacré-Coeur in Montreal. With special interest in developmental pediatrics, I enjoy community practice."
How has KixCare managed COVID cases virtually? “With very accurate guidelines prepared by the scientific societies and infectious disease specialists, we were provided excellent tools to make appropriate triage,” he says. “As COVID was often mild in children, reassurance was often successful. We have learned a lot over the last two years. Yet, the COVID pandemic has induced a spectrum of reactions. We are following closely the trend in reduction of cases this winter. This may be a sign of real hope.”
