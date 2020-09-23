Artistic Director and Conductor Alain Trudel and his Orchestre symphonique de Laval are gearing up for a return to live performances in January with a series of virtual shows.
This fall the Orchestra will present three major symphonic concerts and one geared towards families, all screened as previews across the network of Cinéspectacle movie theatres. This means that in roughly 10 theatres throughout the province, they will offer as many Quebeckers as possible the opportunity to reconnect with the thrill of the orchestra experience in the best and safest way possible. These concerts will also be available to view on osl.ca at a later date.
Classics on Demand will be on tap Oct. 4 to 24; a Family Concert: Halloween Special, Oct. 25 to Nov. 14; From Baroque to Classical, Nov. 22 to Dec. 12 and Film Music, Dec. 20 to Jan. 2. The latter will include the likes of Star Wars and Harry Potter.
Four intimate chamber music concerts will take place at Saint-Maurice-de-Duvernay Church, jazz piano, double bass, brass instruments, and piano will take center stage on Nov.14, Jan. 6, March 13 and April 24
This marks the orchestra’s 35th season and Trudel ensures that audiences and musicians will have a safe season, in full compliance with government guidelines, flexible and adaptable to the current circumstances. It will implement an interim ticketing policy, which entitles ticket holders to a refund or credit toward another concert, no questions asked, up to three days before the date of the event!
As he begins his 14th year at the helm of the OSL, Trudel concurs that this season is unlike any other and that’s not just because of unprecedented circumstances: but also because of its rich, high-quality and daring programming.
“More than ever, we are all in need of the beauty, meaningfulness and comfort that art provides,” Trudel says. “During this 35th season, we will put all our artistry and dedication at the service of our communities, both in person and via several broadcasting platforms. Our mission stands unchanged: to share our love of music, whether through the great classics of the repertoire, new works, or encounters between different genres or people.”
Added Mario Fortin, president and Director General of Cinéma du Parc Corporation: “For nearly 10 years, our CINÉSPECTACLE programming has offered movie screenings of productions by major international opera, ballet, and concerts. We are proud to add to these screenings. It allows us to contribute to this cultural organization’s vibrant outreach throughout Quebec, via movie theatres, in a safe environment and in the best possible screening conditions. Let the music play on!”
The Orchestra will resume performing for live audiences in January 2021 at the Salle André- Mathieu in Laval.
