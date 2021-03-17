There are a lot podcasts around these days, but Kirkland residents Darren Gill and Jon Goyens seem to have carved an interesting niche theme for their The Hockey Masterclass. Not only is the focus on minor hockey, but via Goyens’ wealth of contacts the guests are pretty high end from coaching legend Scotty Bowman to West Islander and Tampa Bay Lighting star Alex Kilhorn. The one with Bowman was amazing, with anecdotes have never heard before.
Gill is one of the top pro football agents in Canada. In addition he is the Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Innovation for FieldTurf, the industry leading artificial turf manufacturer. Their product is installed at major American stadiums and locally in Kirkland, Pointe Claire, Dorval, Dollard and more. Goyens was the long-time head coach of the Lac St. Louis Midget AAA Lions and guided the likes of Jonathan Drouin, Devon Levi, Mike Matheson, Louis Leblanc and Joe Veleno, amongst others. He coached in Baie Comeau (QMJHL) in 2019-2020, but stepped down before the 2020 season to stay home with his family during the pandemic.
“We started the podcast last October and after Jon came on as a guest for episode two and he wanted to further support the concept and joined as my co-host,” Gill says. “I’m a passionate minor hockey coach and started the podcast as a way to fill the void of not being able to be on the ice. It’s doing quite well and picking up momentum. We’ve also attracted a global audience, ranking as the number one hockey podcast in Russia, Japan and Australia at various times.”
So I asked Gill the big question: Will there be a 2021 Canadian Football League season? “Yes,” he responded. “I expect to see a short training camp pushed to July, no exhibition games, the first half of the season played with no fans and the latter with limited attendance.”
ON AIR HIGHLIGHTS: Please see my latest episodes of Cohen in the City for Suburban On Air. They feature comic Monty Geer, who portrays Brandon on the hilarious Skip The Dishes commercials; newly installed CTV Montreal anchor Maya Johnson and ventriloquist Terry Fator, a past winner of America’s Got Talent and the featured performer at next month’s ORT Montreal Virtual Gala.
COHEN CHATTER: The Cummings Centre is presenting some of Canada’s top musicians on Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On March 25, join the fiddles, guitars, harmonicas and vocalists of Solstice, one of Canada’s top Celtic bands. On April 8, soprano Meghan Herder sings to close the series with music from folk to Broadway performed live from St. John’s, NL. All concerts are free courtesy of the Dr. Sydney Hornstein Music Program Memorial Fund. To register call 514.343.3510 or log on to cummingscentre.org/free-events….. Please see my blog for my tribute on the late Maurice Cohen, the long-time St. Laurent councillor who passed away last week….I was saddened to learn about the passing of Milton Winston, who will always be remembered as the host of the very popular cable television program Chai Montreal. By day he taught Business Law at John Abbott College for many years…. Dr. Albert Cohen, Director of the Division of Gastroenterology at the Jewish General Hospital, agrees that patients who are immuno-suppressed should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.…During last weeks’s McGill24, the University’s day of giving, $3,810.861 was raised to fund 55 student projects…. The Jewish Community Foundation (JCF) of Montreal has announced that agencies, synagogues and community organizations and institutions have until March 22 to apply for the next round of Nova Grants. All of the details are in my SJN column in the Cohen Chatter section of our website.
