Gifted Montreal television producer Julian Sher needs to be applauded. His extraordinary documentary called Kings of Coke will begin streaming on Crave TV Nov. 7. For decades Montreal’s Irish Mafia ran a cocaine trafficking network that sparked murders, mayhem and police corruption. With leaders like Dunie Ryan, Alan Ross and Gerry Matticks, the “West End Gang” controlled the Montreal port that was central to drug trafficking — and became powerful enough to deal on an equal footing with the Hells Angels and the Italian Mafia. The documentary is being described as a searing look at Montreal as a crime capital and the men who put it on the international crime map. I received a private link to the 90-minute program and it paints a frightening picture of our city not too long ago. Among those interviewed is Dan Burke, who in the day covered crime in the local media. We were colleagues at the old Sunday Express Newspaper in the early 1980s. “Montreal has always had a reputation as a crime capital, but few people know the story of how a ragtag group of bank robbers and thieves rose to become international drug kingpins,” said Sher.
USA TRAVEL PUSH: It was nice to meet the team from the Consulate General of the United States of America and the Foreign Commercial Service in Montreal last week at their 2022 Tourism and Travel VIP Trade and Media Networking Luncheon at the Holiday Inn Montreal Downtown. Representatives from Atlantic City, NJ, the Grand Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Maine Office of Tourism, Santa Monica, California Travel & Tourism and Visit Philadelphia. NDG’s Ernesto D’Alessandro was carrying the flag for Atlantic City; Manny Witt from the USA Tourism Center in St. Laurent was pumping up Maryland. Matthew Quigley, Principal Commercial Officer for the Consulate addressed the group. Beaconsfield travel guru Stephen Pickford was making the rounds.
SEGUIN TO HEADLINE: The McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group, in collaboration with the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, will hold its annual fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 10 (7 pm) at Club Soda (1225 St. Laurent) featuring a night of entertainment with comedian Derek Seguin. This event raises funds for patient-care at the IBD clinics in the McGill teaching hospitals – the MUHC IBD Centre at the Montreal General Hospital and the IBD clinics at the Montreal Children’s Hospital and Jewish General Hospital. Thanks to these donations, these dedicated IBD clinics are able to provide dedicated teams of IBD nurses, researchers, and mental health professionals, which help to alleviate the gaps in care for the IBD community. The group hopes to raise a total of $300,000 – a goal far larger than any other year due to the increased demand on the clinics. This year’s honouree and recipient of the Dr. Ernest Seidman Award in IBD Excellence is Lorne Mayers, President of the McGill IBD Research Group, for his numerous years of dedicated volunteerism and bettering the IBD community. Tickets are available online: https://www.mghfoundation.com/en/events/mcgill-ibd-fundraiser/#tickets
COHEN CHATTER: I am excited to see some of the films at CINEMANIA, which runs through Nov. 13 and features over 100 French films with English subtitles. Stay tuned to my blog for reviews…What is the mystery behind Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern’s sudden shunting to the sidelines? See my blog…. The Artists’ Association of Dollard will hold its Fall Exhibition and Sale of original paintings at the DDO Civic Centre’s Community Centre building on Sat. Nov. 12 and Sun. Nov. 1 from 10 am to 4 p.m. ... I was on the set Friday in LaSalle as shooting for the motion picture Calorie, which wrapped up its local run. The crew now heads to India. Please see my blog for details
