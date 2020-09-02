On January 13, 2020 Michael Hollander and Dahlia Guttman suffered the worst thing that can possibly happen to a parent. Their daughter Ronnie Joy died from a rare condition called Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). She was a healthy two year old. To honor her, Michael and Dahlia have focused their energies on many acts of charity in her memory.
This past Sunday morning, 21 children between the ages of five and 12, gathered together in Côte Saint-Luc for their final bicycle ride in support of The Great Cycle Challenge Canada; a program organized by the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto to raise funds for research to develop treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer. Throughout the month of August, members of Team Ronnie Joy, little sister to Ari and Lielle, eight and five years old respectively, biked individually to meet the kilometres they pledged. More than $13,000 was raised.
From their starting point at Trudeau Park these superstars, some of whom only learned to ride this summer, followed the bike path to the finish line where they were greeted with music, medals and treats. The mood was upbeat, and the kids felt proud of their accomplishments. “Ronnie was a healthy energetic little girl who loved to sing, dance, play dress up and read books,” said Dahlia, an emergency room physician and family doctor. “She was well known to the many local children’s music groups she attended. She also had a unique and special bond with animals.”
Added Michael, a practicing attorney: “The best way for our family to honour the loss of our child is to bring joy to other children.”
SUDC is the leading cause of death in children aged one to four. Ronnie’s Joy Foundation supports initiatives aimed at bringing joy to sick children, emotional support to grieving families and raising awareness about SUDC. Starlight Foundation Canada’s Ronnie Joy Memorial Fund will be donating money to improve pet therapy resources and organizing events to bring joy to chronically ill and hospitalized children. Over $90,000 has been collected already.
CENTRAIDE BENEFITS FROM BURGERS: The agencies of Centraide are getting a much-needed shot in the arm this week from those who purchase select burgers in the annual Le Burger Week. The eighth annual event wraps up next Monday. The 2019 winner of the Saputo’s Choice Award, Les Enfants Terribles, with locales in Outremont, Nuns Island, Centropolis Laval, Place Ville Marie and Magog, will try and triumph again with its cheeseburger called The Goody-Two-Shoes.
BRITTANY KENNELL: When I interviewed country singing star Brittany Kennell for Suburban On Air, now available for viewing on our website, I challenged the one-time contestant on NBC’s The Voice to consider writing and recording a theme song for her hometown of Beaconsfield. Brittany recently performed via the Instagram concert platform for a new program, First Up with RBCxMusic, created to support emerging Canadian musicians and recording artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the summer, First Up is featuring performance “drops” from musicians across Canada posted to each individual artist’s Instagram. It was great talking to her so please tune in and check her out on Instagram @brittymusic.
COHEN CHATTER: The ninth annual edition of Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity for the Benefit of On Our Own (O3) welcomed over 500 attendees to the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre recently and raised $105,357; 100 percent of which goes directly to helping O3 continue to positively impact the lives of young mothers and fathers and their children in Montreal...Rising radio star and proud West Islander Meghan Kelly now has her own show weekday afternoons on The Beat 92.5 FM. CJ Jerome has moved to weekends.
