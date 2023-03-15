Some local actors are among those waiting anxiously for news on whether Alert: Missing Person’s Unit will be renewed by Fox. The new Montreal-shot procedural drama recently ended its 10-episode maiden season. It focuses on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez) quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.
If you have not seen the show yet, you can binge watch it at CTV.ca. I like everything about this show except the love triangle between Jason, his ex-wife Nikki and her fiancé and their boss Mike Sherman (Ryan Broussard). There are a number of Montreal actors in the cast, notably Côte Saint-Luc native and JPPS-Bialik grad Elana Dunkelman as Rachel the medical examiner. If the show does come back, her character concluded season one with a very interesting arc. Former NDP Member of Parliament and noted actor Tyrone Benskin also had a pivotal role that could return, a diplomat with a dark past. “It would be great to play that out,” he told me.
I interviewed Dunkelman and you can see our complete talk on The Suburban On Air Channel and my Cohen in the City program. She was only cast in her role months into filming. “Everybody was nice, and the person I did most of my acting with was an actor named Petey Gibson, who plays C on the show,” she said. “He was so welcoming and generous so all my nerves were assuaged. I will say that I was extremely excited by the storyline and when people tune in I think they’ll know why. I’m hoping that she comes back; always lovely when you get to play a character further than what you started with. I had an amazing experience on set.”
Dunkelman has previously been a variety of TV shows, some movies and done voicework.
MUSICA CAMERATA: Musica Camerata, founded by the husband and wife team of Luis Grinhauz and Berta Rosenohl, continues its 53rd season on Saturday evening, March 25 with a concert at La Chapelle du Bon Basteur. Grinhauz retired a few years ago from a long career as Associate Concertmaster for the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. To celebrate Spring, the ensemble has prepared a program of ‘’Happy Music’’ thanks to the inspiration of great French composers and Canadian Klezmer. Info: www.cameratamontreal.com.
TRUE STORY OF SURVIVAL: Allen Chankowsky‘s book, On the Other Side of Terminal: Take Back Your Life From Cancer Now, is so extraordinary it should be made into a motion picture. Chomedey native Chankowsky was originally treated for Hodgkin’s Disease with radiation therapy at the Montreal General Hospital in 1991 at the age of 21. That treatment caused a second cancer in 2016. “Except this time around,” Chankowsky says, “the medical community designated the cancer as ‘terminal.’ I wasn’t prepared to give up so fast, so my girlfriend Cynthia and I embarked on a research project and found a way to outlive the statistics.” See my full story on our website in the FYI section.
MAGIC CARPET RIDE: Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will present eight shows March 28 to April 2 at Place des Arts. The production features Adi Roy in the lead role. This tour began last October. “It has been so much fan,” Roy told me in an interview. “The backstage choreography and costume changes are just insane and the audiences are really appreciating our performances.” You can see my complete preview and interview with Roy in our FYI section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.