Joey Elias makes his living as a standup comic, as well as a segment host on Global Montreal and a fill-in host at TSN 690. But over the past 12 years the funnyman has devoted a lot of time and energy to fuel the annual Media Experts comedy show which carries his name: Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity for the Benefit of On Our Own (O3). The aforementioned charity works within the community to provide quality housing to young, low-income, and underserved families.
Charismatic Lee Haberkorn of Virgin Radio will be this year’s host at the Sept. 21 event at Club Soda. Elias and his hand-picked roster of hilarious comedians, Mike Carrozza, Carly Baker and Isabelle Gaumont, will crack jokes while local band Benny and the Healers will serenade the crowd with their renditions of classic rock tunes. With a benefactor covering the overhead and the comedians donating 100 percent of their time and talent, every dollar donated goes directly to funding O3’s programs. A record $127,958 was raised last year and $966,302 to date, so they are on the verge of surpassing the $1 million mark. All the information you need is at https://www.joeyeliasandthecomedyallstars.ca. “Donor contributions provide essential resources and support to empower these young, single parents as they rebuild their lives,” notes Mark Sherman, founder of Media Experts and event organizer.
TROTTIER SYMPOSIUM: Over the years, doping has tainted athletics and nutritional misinformation about performance enhancement has also infiltrated the world of sports. This year’s Trottier Public Science Symposium, presented by the McGill Office for Science and Society, will look at the science behind training and nutrition, allowing athletes to achieve peak performance. It will take place Sept. 13 and 14 at Moyse Hall. There is a terrific lineup of speakers, but my attention stopped at the Sept. 14 (7 pm) conversation between Dr. Joe Schwarcz and the legendary Dick Pound, Chancellor Emeritus of McGill, Founding President of the World Anti-Doping Agency and a longtime leader with the International Olympic Committee movement. Please go to the Suburban On Air Channel on our website and see my Cohen in the City one-on-one video interview, in which Pound pulls no punches on drugs in sports. He even talks to me about the time he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
GIVING BACK: Le Burger Week is back through Sept. 14 at over 600 restaurants across Canada, including 28 locales in Montreal. Bravo to Thierry Rassam and Na’eem Adam, who came up with this brilliant concept 12 years ago, as well as La Poutine and La Pizza Weeks. This year they have unveiled an interactive gamified experience that allows participants to rack up points (called YUMS) and redeem them for burgers throughout the event. Le Burger Week participants who are partaking in the Hambur-games will have the option to donate $1 to one of three charities in their area when buying points or transactions for YUMs. In Montreal the beneficiary is Centre Philou, which supports children with a global developmental delay as well as polyimpaired young adults and their families by offering a variety of specialized services.
COHEN CHATTER: Liberal MP for St. Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos recently walked down the aisle in Greece with her new hubby Dimitri Anastajoy…Montreal singer-songwriter Cheryl Nye recently won another crystal award for “International Female Vocalist Of The Year 2023” from the prestigious International Singer-Songwriter’s Association (ISSA, USA) in Atlanta, Georgia at a glamorous Red Carpet event. She was also spotted on her second billboard in Times Square. You can visit Cheryl at www.cherylnye.com.… The Montreal Fluency Centre, which continues to meet the needs of children who have speech, language, literacy, and learning differences, has named seasoned educator Sandra Furfaro as its new executive director, reports Board Chair Jim Officer.
