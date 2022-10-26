Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars delivered a hilarious show last week that not only made the audience roar with laughter, it also set a new fundraising record. The 11th edition of Media Experts presents: An evening of Hilarity for the Benefit of On Our Own (O3) raised an incredible $127,958, a true testament to the immense success that can happen when a collective of people come together for a worthy cause. On Our Own is a Montreal-based organization which provides support, education and affordable housing to young parents in peril and their at-risk children in need. Every penny raised at last week’s event will fund O3’s numerous programs. Ted Bird, Oren Shbiro, David Acer and Marianne Mandrusiak performed before 300 people at Club Soda. The grand total raised to date over the past 11 years is now $ 966,302.
CULINARY EXPERIENCE: Get your palates ready! From November 3 to 13, 2022, MTLàTABLE will present exceptional dining experiences in over 100 restaurants showcasing the city’s culinary diversity and talent. The event, which returns to its original format, offers diners the choice of three or four-course course table d’hôte dinner menus at fixed prices between $35 and $75. Foodies can take advantage of this culinary feast to discover new eateries or simply reconnect with their favorite restaurants. “Montreal is home to a treasure trove of talented chefs, and we’ve been saying this from the beginning: the city has everything it takes to become North America’s culinary capital,” said Tourisme Montréal President and CEO Yves Lalumière, an impressive gentleman whom I had a chance to meet in person last month. Info: www.mtlatable.com
RADIO CREWS: It was nice to catch up in person with some of my colleagues from Montreal radio and TV last week: Vinny and Shannon from Virgin Radio, Sean Henry and Sonali Karnick from CBC Radio One, Pamela Pagano from CityNews Montreal and Kim Sullivan from Global News. They accepted my invitation to participate in a high school career fair in Ahuntsic. Vinny and Shannon are as magic together in person as on the air weekday mornings. Vinny spoke about perseverance; Shannon said she was actually an unhappy hairdresser before switching to broadcasting. Henry hosts mornings weekdays; Karnack, weekends. Sean told me he naps for 45 minutes each weekday afternoon and is in bed by 8:30 pm. Karnack, like Sullivan a mom of a young child, has quite the balancing act.
FUN WITH FRENCH: Check out Zensa Media’s YouTube channel for the Laval-based company’s entertaining new web series called Fun With French. “This project is an homage to my French teacher in high school who was an academic French teacher from France,” says Seema Arora, who produced the project with Alexandra Triantafillopoulos. “Coming out of the pandemic and the horrific things going on internationally, Canadians and Americans can use some feel good stories and learn some French along the way.” The cast includes Manny Brar, Spade the Hollywood celebrity dog (from Netflix’s Eye Spy), Edith Cecilia Varga, Patty Saragosa, Mehdi Buscaino, Vanessa Paixao, Florence Cote, Vanessa Pirsche, Dominique Roche, Victor Calamote, Simon Makil, Marie Pier Yelle and Chou Chou Pablo the cat.
COHEN CHATTER: Tony and Mike Spinelli and Shayne Fuller are in “thinking” mode now in terms of preparations for the 25th anniversary next spring of Restaurant Calzone in Kirkland. Could the legendary Frank Marino perform? The Mahogany Rush guitarist and singer is quite the regular. But as Fuller told me, he enjoys his pizza totally in cognito and nobody spots him… Knight Therapeutics Inc., founded by Hampsteader Jonathan Goodman, recently placed 22nd on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The leading Pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company and Montreal-born business has operations spanning 11 countries and two continents.
