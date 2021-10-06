The Jewish General Hospital Foundation will present its new fundraising event – a high-energy dance and music show, Latin N’ Soul Take Manhattan — on Thursday Oct. 7 at the Cinemas Guzzo Mega-Plex Sphèretech in St. Laurent. Initially, this show was to be held at Place-des-Arts, with a full audience in attendance. However, COVID-19 health regulations forced organizers to alter plans.
Following the strictest precautions to ensure the safety of the performers and production crew and intensive monitoring by the Infection Control team at the JGH, rehearsals for the show took place over a five-week period culminating in the filming of the show at Place-des-Arts with no audience present. Featuring some of Montreal’s finest singers and dancers and a dynamic mix of favorite hits that are very familiar to all, Creative and Artistic Director/Concept Developer Johanne Sternthal and Production Manager Curtis Patterson will lead this special “night to remember.”
Dr. Leighanne Parkes and her team from the Department of Infectious Diseases at the JGH will ensure that precautions are taken to ensure the safety of all those who attend. Proceeds will benefit Women’s Health Initiatives at the JGH. The dollars raised will allow for the enhancement of Home Care Innovative Technology for Telemedicine Connection, create an Outpatient Hysteroscopy Suite and enhance the use of Robotic Surgery in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology; create a Home-based Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Rehabilitation Program in Cardiology for women, and expand the Post-partum Support Program in Psychiatry. And I especially like this. On that night, the show will also be streamed to all patient rooms in the hospital with internet access and video screens in the cafeteria will broadcast the event to staff and visitors of the hospital. Tickets are still available at https://jghfoundation.crowdchange.co/20047/donate
PHINEAS, FERB AND ALEX: Anyone with a child who was watching kids television as far back as 2007 will be familiar with Phineas and Ferb, an American animated Disney Channel musical-comedy television series. It follows Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher, who are between eight and 10 years old on summer vacation. Dollard des Ormeaux’s Alex Melaras, 19, is a first year music student at Concordia University who has been involved in an online musical parody of Phineas and Ferb. Production lasted eight months and included performers on three continents The show Entitled Musical Without A Cool Acronym premiered on You Tube a couple of weeks ago and has about 75,000 views, including the HD Version released a few days later. Melaras composed all the original music for the show. “I enjoyed the cartoon as a kid, but when I began to re-visit some of my favourite childhood shows on Disney Plus about two years ago, it really stood out to me,” Alex says. You can watch a full episode on our website.
COHEN CHATTER: Lauren Roberts is the newest weather forecaster for CTV Montreal News. She first went on the air with her dad Leslie a few decades ago on the popular Travel Travel show. By day she heads fundraising efforts for the PK Subban Foundation. She is the fourth generation from the Roberts family to make a media splash...…CJAD reporter Dustin Kagan Fleming now goes by the name Dawn Kagan Fleming. She calls this her “new proper name.” Bravo Dawn!....It is great to hear a real pro like Shaun McMahon voicing commercials on Bell Media radio stations… Bruce Gurberg of Cinestarz has announced that he will bring movie cinemas back to Quartier Cavendish, a year after Cineplex shut the doors. See more on my blog.
