Montreal’s top professional dancers are coming together for a virtual show-stopping performance in support of Just for Kids Foundation on Tuesday, May 4 ( 8 pm). Tickets are on sale at https://jfk.akaraisin.com/ui/dwts2021. The event co-chairs are Arabella Decker and Studio Just Danse owner Allyson Kassie Goldberg, with the great Jean-Marc Généreux serving as consultant and commentator. All proceeds will help improve mental health resources at the Montreal Children’s Hospital and purchase life-saving medical equipment. The dancers are Pierre Allaire & Mireille Veilleux (Ballroom); Vincent Corriveau & Bianca Champagne (Samba); Giulia Tripoli & Tristan Duquette (Fusion); Jessie Mineau & Francois Pruneau (Cha Cha Cha); Alex Rhéaume & Ngoné Gueye (Hip Hop); Stephanie Tam & Amanda Tam (Contemporary); and Kamy Goldberg & Mylie Ludwick (Hip Hop). Info: CGarfinkle@JFKfoundation.ca
ORT GALA: Hats off to ORT Montreal, which presented a well-oiled virtual gala produced by Lorne Levitt of Total Events. I have watched many of these type of programs over the past year. This one flowed wonderfully. It began with a 30-minute waiting room, followed by an overview of what ORT does, greetings from event Chair Lorne Wiseman and raffle chair Jill Chandler Climan and then featured performer, ventriloquist Terry Fator. The latter, winner of the 2007 edition of TV’s America’s Got Talent, presented a show live from Las Vegas specific to ORT. From David Bowie to an Elvis impersonator, his puppets stole the show.
PRO-AM GOLF: The 47th annual CHW Montreal “Pro-Am for Kids” Golf Tournament is coming back on Thursday, July 8 at Elm Ridge Country Club onÎle Bizard following the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to COVD-19. The format will be in compliance with all government guidelines and regulations, while still offering a fun and unique experience. The Pro-Am For Kids is the largest charitable Pro-Am golf tournament in Montreal in support of children and is a partner with the PGA du Québec to recruit professional golfers for the event. Every team of three amateur players is matched with a pro to complete their foursome. The pros compete for a $10,000 prize purse. Beneficiaries include the Myra’s Kids Foundation summer camp for children and teenagers, aged six to 17, grieving the death of a parent or sibling and CHW Hadassim, an international residential school that supports young people, many of whom are financially, socially, and educationally disadvantaged, to reach their full potential. The event co-chairs are Joseph Balinsky, Gary Hutman and Danny Kaufer.
BOOK DEAL FOR MILLER: Hats off to Montreal journalist Marissa Miller, who recently got a New York agent and a book deal with Skyhorse Publishing distribution by Simon & Shuster. The book, called Pretty Weird: Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Other Oddly Empowering Lessons, is now available for a pre-order with actual sales as of May 25. It will feature a series of true stories that are at once relatable, funny, and heart-wrenching. An award-winning writer, her work has appeared internationally in the likes of the New York Times, Washington Post and more. See her website at https://www.marissa-miller.com.
THE END OF APRIL WINE: I had a chance to interview the legendary Myles Goodwin last week from the iconic rock band April Wine. It was the first time he did a Zoom interview, so I felt honoured. Myles did live in Montreal and the Laurentians for many years, but he has now returned to his native Nova Scotia. He told me that due to COVID-19 he doubts that April Wine will ever perform in front of a live audience. You can see the entire chat on our Suburban On Air video platform on our website.
