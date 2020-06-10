Last year at this time, organizers were getting set for what would be a resoundingly successful Walk to Cure Diabetes event for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at the Centre de la nature de Laval.
Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events like that cannot occur this year. So like other organizations, they are going virtual because research and support for individuals with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) cannot stop.
The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure presented by Omnipod will be a one day, family-friendly virtual and interactive house party that rallies together those affected by type 1 diabetes to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of T1D research. It will take place on June 14 and feature guests such as Max Domi of the Canadiens, Canadian country superstar George Canyon and endurance athlete and motivational speaker Sébastien Sasseville.
For this week’s Cohen in The City episode on Suburban On Air, I had the great privilege on interviewing Canyon, Sasseville and Grade 5 student Olivia Medeiros who all have one thing in common: they suffer from diabetes. Their words were inspiring. I was thrilled to meet Canyon, who also spoke about the impact COVID-19 has had on his career. Sasseville is a much sought after speaker and has climbed Mount Everest. Please go to https://www.thesuburban.com/on_air/cohen_in_the_city.
It was a lot of fun getting to speak to the likes of Canyon and Sasseville. The former resides in Alberta and the latter in Quebec City. Let’s hope we have a vaccine a year from now at this time and these two gentleman can be at the Centre de la Nature and take part in the big event in person. While he is here, perhaps evenko can book Canyon for a gig at Place Bell and he can sing O Canada for a Canadiens game in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
So for this Sunday, participants get to choose their own fundraising challenge, with creativity being the key. Whether it’s a virtual dinner with friends, 100 km on a stationary bike or a bead-a-thon — anything is virtually possible. They can then livestream their house party on event day to share what they are doing to move towards a cure for T1D.
Log on to jdrfparty.ca to register and learn more.
CSILLAG’S CJR: Chomedey native Ron Csillag, a former Suburban newspaper reporter many years ago, is the co-founder of the new Canadian Jewish Record (canadianjewishrecord.ca). He launched the site with my old friend Bernie M. Farber out of Toronto and it is looking like a very worthy national successor to the now defunct Canadian Jewish News.
“Like so many others, we were hit hard by the loss of The Canadian Jewish News,” Ron and Bernie wrote. “The coronavirus collided with greatly diminished advertising revenue and ever fewer subscribers to kill off Canada’s only national Jewish voice.
The editors stated: “How was it possible, we wondered, that Canada, with the world’s fourth-largest Jewish population (going on third largest if trends continue in France) no longer had a Jewish voice? And, it seems, many others were feeling the same way. Through social media, we heard from hundreds of people bemoaning the loss of an official Jewish voice of record.Thus was born the Canadian Jewish Record.” Log on to canadianjewishrecord.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.