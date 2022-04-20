It has been seven years since Jaclyn (Jackie) Lea Fisher passed away, following a lengthy battle with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and primary peritoneal carcinoma, a rare cancer, especially in young adults. The Dollard des Ormeaux dynamo was only 25 years old.
Soon after Jackie died, her parents Larry and Rina and sister Rachel, began the process of ensuring that her legacy would live on forever. “Hard to believe and often difficult to accept and yet here we are, remembering her through dedication to good and hoping to contribute to positive meaning in this world, as we know Jackie would have and would like us to strive for,” says her mom.
A year after her passing, the Fishers established a Foundation (Jackie.org). In only six years, over $1 million has been raised for various important causes. This includes: a commitment to help improve the lives of women in a state of homelessness at La Rue des Femmes; The Jaclyn Fisher Education Fund at Crohns Colitis Canada (CCC); the Jewish General Hospital 29th Annual Golf Classic in support of Digital Health Initiative; Canadian Hadassah WIZO, servicing Children, Health and Women (CHW) to support a therapeutic mental health programs for youth at risk and their families, at a children and youth village in Israel; a gift to aid and support the organization of People Helping People; Leucan Montreal, matching the donations they received in order to help children in their difficult fight with Leukemia; teaming up with Geordie Theatre, bringing art and culture appreciation to youth in diverse, remote areas; the Alzheimers Society, doubling the donations of a campaign initiated by eleven year old Victoria Pisano and her parents; with the onset of the atrocities in Ukraine, the Fund contributed to the humanitarian relief efforts with donations to the Canadian Red Cross, ORT Canada and Federation CJA.
ART BY THE WATER: After a two year absence, the 13th Art By The Water Exhibit will be back at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club on April 30 and May 1 (10 am to 5 pm). Because of COVID 19, the artists have decided to donate to the Lakeshore General Hospital with deep appreciation for all the nurses, doctors, healthcare workers and hospital staff everywhere. It will proceed rain or shine at the 200 year old fieldstone building and outside under the large elegant tent and covered veranda. A wide variety of art, including modern abstracts, classic realism, water colour and mixed media will be available and a percentage of sales and a donation jar will benefit the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.
COHEN CHATTER: With Helene David retiring as Liberal MNA for the Marguerite-Bourgeoys riding, I have a wonderful star candidate to propose to succeed her. That would be TSN 690 host Tony Marinaro. He is a fully bilingual LaSalle resident and unquestionably a strong federalist. What a team he would make with former NHL tough guy Enrico Ciccone, the Liberal MNA for neighbouring Marquette… Isabelle Moncion has been named the new Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs for Vanier College. She is a fluently bilingual communications manager and professional with over 10 years of experience in communications and education. Prior to coming to Vanier, she served as the head of communications for Cégep de Saint-Laurent …Noelle Hannibal’s In the Wings Promotions (ITW) will be staging its first in-person production since late 2019 in Carrie: The Musical. Directed and choreographed by Nadia Verrucci, with musical direction by Ian Baird, it will run May 5 to 14, at MainLine Theatre. See my blog, which includes a video chat with Hannibal and the two leads. Folks, 45 years after I saw the original Carrie at the movie theatre, I still shudder from that final scene…Check out Dollard teen Jordyn Sugar’s second single called Summer High at https://jordynsugar.lnk.to/SummerHigh.
