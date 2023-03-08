It is time for my 2023 Suburbie Awards where our politicians are the stars

The Academy Awards will be taking place this Sunday in Hollywood. That means The Suburbies, my annual spoof of the Oscars, is back as well. For readers who are not familiar with this feature, I started doing it some 37 years ago in this paper. The fun is taking the names of active politicians and twinning their behaviour patterns to movies eligible for nominations to the Academy.
So here we go folks, the 2023 Suburbies.
Best Picture: Top Gun Legault, written, produced, directed and starring Premier François Legault, was the runaway winner. Despite unpopular COVID lockdowns and controversial legislation, a lack of any proven opposition saw his CAQ soar to victory.
Actor in a Leading Role: In Elvis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes to London, England to attend the Queen’s funeral, yet makes headlines for singing in the lobby of his swank hotel with Gregory Charles.
Actor in a Supporting Role: In Moonfall, former astronaut and veteran Liberal MP for Westmount-NDG Marc Garneau transforms into an anglo rights activist and trashes the unpopular Bill C-13.
Actress in a Leading Role: Mayor Valerie Plante, still quite confident after Denis Coderre handed her a victory in the 2021 election, wins this one for The Lost City. Banning Publisac and and favouring bikes over cars are among some of her administration’s questionable moves.
Actress in a Supporting Role: In Disenchanted, Councillor Erin Tedford steps down from her role because of the divisiveness in Pointe-Claire municipal politics.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): With no chance of ever forming a government, Jagmeet Singh and the NDP continue to prop up Trudeau’s minority Liberal government in No Exit.
Writing (Original Screenplay): In Cheaper By The Dozen, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tries to manage a COVID-caused deficit.
Directing: In Resurrection, Paul St. Pierre Plamondon, better known as PSPP, keeps his PQ very much alive.
Music (Original Score): Nope, stars Marie Claude Nichols and Frantz Benjamin. Nichols says “nope” to then party leader Dominique Anglade to take a critic’s role rather than third Speaker of the National Assembly; interim leader Marc Tanguay proposes Nichols shares the Third Speaker’s post with Benjamin, who in turn refuses to do so. He says “nope” too.
Visual Effects: In Marry Me, Liberal MNA Greg Kelley proposes to Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy. They get married and have a baby.
Film Editing: In Abandoned, Guy Ouellette is blocked from running again and retires.
Sound: You can hear the chants from some of the electorate and perhaps members of his own Federal Liberal Party. But in Don’t Make Me Go, Trudeau sets the wheels in motion to challenge Pierre Poilievre of the Conservatives in a 2023 election.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Former Quebec Premier and one-time Federal Conservative Party leader Jean Charest tried to win the latter job back in 2022. But Poilievre was simply too strong. We must give credit to Charest for giving that final item on his political bucket list one last try. He probably would have been Prime Minister had he stayed in Ottawa. Instead, he was lured to the Quebec Liberals and won three successive elections.
