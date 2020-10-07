Isabelle Huot, the notable Doctor of Nutrition, is the reference for healthy eating in Quebec. Author, columnist and speaker, she is also an experienced businesswoman.
In the media for 15 years, she made the jump to entrepreneurship in 2009, a first for nutritionists in Quebec. Her company, Kilo Solution, offers a wide range of healthy ready-to-eat foods (meals, salads and snacks), as well as wellness services through a team of experts: nutritionists, kinesiologists and psychologists specializing in eating behaviours.
Lack of time is, not surprisingly, one of the most frequently cited obstacles to meal preparation by Quebecers. Huot, who has previously operated out of Laval, promises to lighten your confinement with her brand new creation, the ChopChopMenu Planner. Does the idea of coming home after a long day at work without knowing what your dinner will consist of make you anxious? Well, you’re not alone in this situation. There are only 24 hours in a day and time can’t be bought...not even in supermarkets!
The nutrition expert offers a platform that is very easy to use: three steps to eating well. Subscribers receive two menus each, including five recipes for dinner for the week and they choose the menu they like best and simply use the weekly grocery list provided to do their shopping without wasting time! All they have to do is cook!
“Quebecers have been cooking more since the pandemic but the lack of inspiration is very present,” said Huot. “I am sensitive to the needs of consumers who want to save time and money while eating healthy.”
The ChopChopMenu Planner subscription is available as a monthly planner. Log on to https://chopchopmenu.ca.
BROADCAST BOW: This week’s Broadcast Bow goes to Tony Marinaro of TSN 690 Radio. His 38-minute interview with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin was a classic. If you missed it live, it can be accessed on their website. Bergevin, whom I have met on a few occasions, is extremely personable and that shows during the interview. He even pokes some fun at Marinaro, who in-turn challenged him openly on the team’s roster. Tony Marinaro remains our modern day Ted Tevan, the late sports talkshow host folks my age grew up listening to. Yes, Tony is a “straight arrow!”
