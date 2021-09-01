Isabel Justo’s life has been deeply touched by mental illness. On the eve of the Suicide Awareness Walk Montreal on Sat. Sept. 11 (1 pm) at the corner of Mont Royal and Parc (next to the Sir George-Etienne Cartier monument), she has agreed to share her story with Suburban readers.
“I grew up with a mother who suffered from schizophrenia, lost my first husband to suicide many years ago and more recently, three years ago, my twin sister,” she confided. “My twin sister was my best friend and an amazing soul who helped many to navigate their own battles with depression and mental illness. She was a social worker who pioneered women’s groups and impacted the lives of many. She sadly lost her own battle with depression.”
Isabel facilitates suicide loss groups, both locally and in the United States, virtually. “The idea for the walk was inspired when about a year ago one of the members of my US group asked if I was going to attend one of the ‘Out of the Darkness’ walks in my city,” she recalled.“I replied that I’d never heard of anything like that and he was shocked, as it’s an event that takes place in many US states every September during Suicide Awareness Month and serves to raise awareness and help lessen the stigma around suicide and mental illness. I decided that I would create a similar event that would inspire people to take a much needed deeper look into mental health. It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and I think that coming together in solidarity for those suffering in silence is invaluable right now.”
Having started to work on this project a few months ago, Isabel says she is filled with gratitude by all of the support she has received from organizations like AMI-Quebec, Lululemon and Concordia’s Psychology Department to name a few who are rallying to spread the word in order to help ensure a successful event. Montreal Canadiens Assistant Coach Luke Richardson has also been an inspiration. He lost his 14 year old daughter to suicide many years ago and founded an organization that helps youth to navigate Depression (D.I.F.D). “They have been so helpful and supportive in spreading the word in Ottawa,” Isabel says. “Ultimately the goal is to make it an annual walk that will help to inspire people to break the silence and reach out. This pandemic seems to have brought on many indirect deaths. Isolation and lack of support driving the suicide attempts and deaths to record highs. Lives have been lost and families destroyed. Mental health is everyone’s business.”
You do not need to make a reservation. Just show up on the spot that day and walk in support of loved ones who suffer from depression, anxiety or any other mental health issue that cannot be seen but is so deeply felt. See the video connected to the event on our website.
COHEN CHATTER: If you loved listening to Melanie King on CJAD like I did, then please tune into my latest Cohen in the City video interview on Suburban On Air. Melanie is joined by her son Jordan King-Lacroix, who was born here and even returned a few years back to study at McGill. He is now a budding author … Surgical oncologist Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Director of the Breast Clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), has pledged to raise $50,000 in association with Pink in the City’s Raise Craze. That is a yearly campaign that focuses on volunteers who fundraise with a pledge to shave their heads. Raise Craze has raised over $75,000 for breast cancer patients since 2016.
