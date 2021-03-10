On the occasion of International Women’s Day earlier this week, I was inspired to share the story of an extraordinary entrepreneur who followed her dream at the age of 22 and opened her own chocolate store. But who exactly is Juliette Brun? I asked myself that question as I strolled past Juliette & Chocolat recently at Centropolis in Laval.
From the 2003 debut of store number one on St. Denis Street in Montreal, there are now nine Juliette & Chocolat locations and a factory on the South Shore. She is a hands on owner, visiting each location. By her side is husband Lionel May, who oversees marketing and legal matters. Oh yes, somehow Juliette found time to build this successful business while raising five children with Lionel.
“I was on a panel recently where we talked about how the pandemic affected moms,” Juliette told me. “A lot had to stay home with their kids. We are still considered the ones who take care of the family. In my case my husband does a lot.”
As far back as she can remember, Juliette says she always thought chocolate was magical! “It’s the sweet pleasure that I dreamt about, that introduced me to cooking, and that gave me so many sweet memories,” she said. “Even after becoming an adult, I kept eating as much, if not more, chocolate, and kept dreaming about it. So after finishing my studies in Montreal, I decided I had to follow my sweet tooth, and open the restaurant I was dreaming of. A place where chocolate would be king, where you could get simple, generous desserts to make kids and adults swoon!”
Finding the right name was a challenge, until her sister had an inspiration everyone loved: Juliette & Chocolat! “On the menu, all the desserts I dreamt of as a little girl, but also chocolate dishes and drinks to showcase this magical ingredient and travel its origins and flavors,” she said. “For a long time in my stores I asked my staff not to call out my name. I did not want to be in the spotlight with customers.”
Juliette insists she is disciplined in terms consuming delicious chocolate. “I try everything because it is part of my job,” she says. “But I do not need to eat the whole thing.”
I am a chocoholic myself, so when I got a chance to sample some of the latest creations I had very little self-control. There is a herd of greedy sheep to snack upon, Easter chocolate to share with daddy, a dark chocolate egg cup base with velvet effect, a unicorn, a hen, a chicken and gnomes just to name a few. “We pride ourselves on providing unique products like this,” she says.
As for the pandemic, Juliette says her stores were never meant to cater to take-out and delivery clients but most locations have adapted quite well. Centropolis, for instance, still has a lot of winter traffic and restaurants so there are a lot of grab and go customers.
“I always try to find a silver lining in things,” says Juliette.
