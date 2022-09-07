There is no doubt that tourists are back in large numbers on the island of Montreal. To date, Tourisme Montréal estimates that the city has more visitors than those who arrived during the same period in 2019.
Despite numerous border impediments, Montreal is back to its pre-pandemic levels, Tourisme Montréal President and CEO Yves Lalumière told me. “In March, we predicted a moderate, but assured, recovery in tourism in Montreal,” he said. “At this stage, I am very pleased to see that the numbers are in line with the efforts made by Tourisme Montréal in the entire chain of activities and promotional campaigns.”
The hotel sector, hard hit by the pandemic, has bounced back with gusto. I dropped by the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel in Old Montreal to chat with my old friend Stewart Rubin. He has been in the business for almost 40 years. That includes the last 15 running Embassy Suites, as well as the Hotels Saint-Laurent and Faubourg in the Quartier des Spectacles. Stewart always has a smile on his face. That was the case throughout the bad days of the pandemic, when he saw occupancy drop to eight percent to undergoing triple bypass surgery last January. A passionate musician off hours via his band Daylight Vampires, Stewart’s Old Montreal locale was rocking the day I visited. “We were at 98 percent occupancy in July,” he said. “There was just this pent up desire to travel. We have people taking bigger suites and literally coming to town a week before their convention to prepare.” See my video chat with him on our website.
SUICIDE AWARENESS: September marks Suicide Awareness Month in Montreal. Suicide claims more lives in one year than war, murder, and natural disasters combined. This only serves to underline the vitally important fact that mental health is a huge and tremendously important issue in our city. To raise awareness about suicide and mental health, the second annual walk to bring to light the need to help people suffering from depression will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10 (rain or shine) at 1 pm (International Suicide Awareness Day). Prior to the walk there will be some speeches on the subject.Participants will meet at the foot of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Monument on the base of Mont-Royal and walk collectively as a unit up the road leading to Beaver Lake. Isabel Justo told me she got involved in the walk because she had a mother who suffered from schizophrenia. She later lost her first husband to suicide and then her twin sister.
COHEN CHATTER: Montreal West singer-songwriter Cheryl Nye has just won another award from the International Singer-Songwriters Association in Atlanta for International “Female Vocalist Of The Year” 2022 .... Please see my latest Cohen in the City segment on our video platform Suburban On Air, featuring an interview with legendary broadcaster Dick Irvin, who at 90 years young remains sharper than ever…A shocking bilingual Quebec produced documentary on hatred towards women via cyberspace debuts this week in theatres. Please see my detailed blog for this very timely production… Will Dollard teen Jordyn Sugar be the Opening at Audacy’s annual concert at the Hollywood Bowl? Last year’s winner opened for Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Kid Laroi and Shawn Mendes. The 2022 lineup will be announced later this week. In addition to performing at the sold out concert, alongside industry superstars, the Opening Act winner will receive their own private dressing room, a ton of exposure on the radio, and $10,000! Go to https://theopenact.com/2022/jordyn-sugar and vote for her before Thursday at 8 pm …It is Le Burger Week across Canada and all of the participating restaurants are offering plant-based specials. Please see my blog for more.
