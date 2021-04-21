Lifelong Chomedey resident Ian Enkin, 45, needs a kidney transplant to stay alive. I have followed his story for many years. We met on a number of occasions at the Cummings Centre, where his mom Harriet works.
From the moment Ian was born, he struggled with health issues. In the delivery room, he was not breathing and the nurses had to take emergency measures. At the age of seven, he came home early from school complaining of a headache. The following morning Harriet headed to work and husband Morris brought Ian to stay with his grandmother. Soon after he suffered a seizure. A cyst was found on his brain and a shunt was placed in his head.
At an appointment with a neurologist, it was learned that he needed new kidneys. One was functioning at 20 percent and the other was dead. By 2003 he was on dialysis three days a week and four years later he had the transplant – a dream come true. Unfortunately it had to be removed when they found cancer in it.
The waiting has continued for 14 years. The Canadian transplant team hasn’t been able to find a match. He has type-A blood and needs a kidney with high antibodies because of the many transfusions he had to stay alive. Most recently Ian went on Go Fund Me. His only hope is to have a transplant in the United States. The goal is $390,500 US to cover the costs.
“My future is in your hands,” says Ian. “Please give what you can to help me survive.”
In a video with his mom and Pascale Bailly Lauture, a woman who had a successful kidney transplant, Ian talks about how his life had stood still. He must still live at home with his parents and cannot keep a steady job. What is his wish: “Get kidney, get my own apartment, find a girlfriend, get married and have a full life, which I can’t do right now.”
“He’s my baby,” added his devoted mom.
I hope that one day soon I will be able to write about Ian’s successful transplant procedure.
(0) comments
