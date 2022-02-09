I was recently provided with a link to a riveting documentary about Montreal’s homeless population. The 75 minute film called I Might Be Dead By Tomorrow is primarily in French, with English sub-titles. Producer Steve Patry presented the world premiere at the Quebec City Film Festival (QCFF), then launched it in theatres and in virtual cinema in 2021. It is now available on DVD and video on demand (VOD) via the F3M.ca platform.
From the moment of the first scene, in which a homeless man is coughing in a doctor’s face, it is clear this was shot before the pandemic. I can only think that a sequel dealing with the plight of the homeless since the start of COVID-19 would be very timely. Not only does this film show the struggles of the homeless; you also see the tremendous work done on their behalf by outreach workers and special division of the police.
Every day, in a consulting room, the patients land; broken, sick and marked by life. In front of them sits an invested person who tries, without false hope, to repair the bodies and the psyches. In this cramped room where the world and a suffering humanity parade, each one of them confides with disarming authenticity. At night, when the doors of the resources are closed, street social workers storm the city to extend their support to all those unfortunate people who live on the streets. The metropolis becomes a veritable open-air refuge featuring a series of unexpected encounters, places full of strangeness, scattered discussions, wandering souls and dormant bodies hidden from the eyes of passers-by as ghostly visions.
“How can a society as wealthy and educated as ours leave people to fend for themselves outdoors in an environment as hostile as the street in winter?” asks Patry. “Somewhat naively, perhaps I have to say that I still don’t get it.”
NATIONAL PIZZA DAY: Wednesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, as my friends at No. 900 reminded me. Which are the top pizza restaurant brands across Canada? The latest rankings show Pizza Pizza, Boston Pizza, Freshslice Pizza (not in Montreal), Pizza Hut, Greco Pizza (not in Montreal) and Dominos. Locally I would nominate No. 900, Tasty Food, Il Focolaio, Enoteca Monza, Calzone and Pendelis. Before World War II, pizza was little known outside of Italy or Italian immigrant communities. This cheesy disc went from a niche cultural meal to the star of the show anywhere it turns up! America’s top five favorite pizza brands are Pizza, Hut, Papa John’s, Domino’s, Paper Murphy’s and Little Caesars.
CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING: CTV has announced that it has ordered a second season of its new, original comedy Children Ruin Everything for the 2022/23 broadcast season consisting of 16 half-hour episodes – double from its eight-episode first season. Montrealer Meaghan Rath, whom I interviewed for Suburban On Air a few weeks ago, is the star in this series which follows parents, Astrid (Rath) and James (Aaron Abram) as they raise their two young children in the city and struggle to hold on to their pre-kid life – one conceded battle at a time. It airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and on CTV.ca.
COHEN CHATTER: Joe Presser, one of the most community-minded individuals I ever met, passed away very suddenly just over a week ago. He was a very young 86, still integrally involved at the Beth Zion Synagogue. Professionally, he was the former owner of Cooper Clothing on St. Laurent Blvd …The recent success of the YidLife Crisis virtual presentation of Pandemish at the Segal Centre was so well done and received that even when live shows resume on a regular basis, pre-recorded shows would should be part of their package. See my blog.
