Sara Heppner’s passion for creative communication comes from a lifetime of formal artistic training, deep listening and belief in the need for connection. Founded in 1992, her company, Saragrafix, launched as a graphic design studio. Later, she embraced mural design to satisfy her creative hunger and merged her varied experience into graphic facilitation in 2004. As such she captures the essence of group dialogue in a highly visual format thereby enhancing communication, inspiring creativity and enabling co-creation.
The Hampstead resident used her professional skills to produce a very unique book called I Choose Love. “This was my COVID project,” she told me last week while dropping off a copy at my office. “I Choose Love is an invitation to step out of your routines and into your flow, where mind, heart and body dance together. It’s an interactive journal, an art book, a book towards wisdom. It’s a place to be with yourself.
“My belief is that we must learn to love and accept ourselves before we can do so with others,” she added. “Aside from hoping to touch my readers with the experience of my book, my dream is to enable communities of love that nurture a new way of leading and being in the world.”
I found this book to be very motivating. It is like sitting in a room and having a facilitator like Heppner write down your very thoughts on a flip chart. I will go as far as predicting that readers will want to use the pages of this book for discussion and even activities with friends, family and work colleagues. It would make a great holiday gift. The book is available on Amazon, from www.saragrafix.com, Kidlink on Monkland and Arts ’n Kardz on Queen Mary.
OMAR SACHEDINA UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Omar Sachedina is the National Affairs Correspondent for CTV National News, covering significant breaking news stories unfolding across the country and around the world. He also serves as a fill-in anchor on CTV National News and did you know he is a graduate of McGill University. Please see my interview with him on our video platform Suburban On Air.
BEREL SOLOMON’S MASTERPIECE: Berel Solomon is a rock star! Let’s make that clear from the very start. His new documentary, Orthodoxed, is now streaming on all social media channels. It is less than one hour and will blow any viewer away. The film chronicles Solomon’s journey from a drug dealer and prince of the nightclub business to becoming a Lubavitcher Chassid. There are interviews with key people in his life who helped him along his journey. Please see my detailed blog, with a link to the film on our website.
OSCAR PETERSON: Côte Saint-Luc native Barry Avrich has shown once again why he is this country’s most outstanding documentary filmmaker. I was riveted to his new biopic on a Montreal and world jazz legend. Oscar Peterson Black + White is a must watch. I have read so much about Peterson over the years, but this film told me every facet of Peterson’s remarkable life, concluding with his death in 2007 at the age of 82. Even after a debilitating stroke, Peterson kept performing by using one hand on the piano. Avrich shoots high when he shoots films and for this one he interviewed the likes of Quincy Jones and Billy Joel. It is currently streaming on Crave.
COHEN CHATTER: Dollard des Ormeaux artist Linda Beck Sidel held a vernissage at Galerie 203 in Old Montreal last week. The exhibit continues until Dec.23. Linda also teaches this technique at the Dollard Centre for the Arts, where she started her artistic journey…Ron Dimentberg and the Orthopaedic team at St Mary’s Hospital recently initiated the first hospital-based Robotic Assisted (ROSA) knee replacement surgery in Quebec.
