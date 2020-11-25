At the Hudson Legion War Memorial on Remembrance Day, a poppy wreath was placed in honour of Canadian Armed Forces who dutifully liberated victims of the Nazi concentration camps in Europe at the end of World War II, 75 years ago. The wreath was sponsored by the Gannaiden couple, Marcel Braitstein and his wife Elaine Steinberg. “Lest we forget those Canadian soldiers who were confronted with the inhumane conditions found in the camps, ” said Steinberg. ”Most have since passed on. It is in their blessed memory that we placed the poppy wreath this day in Hudson at the Hudson Legion War Memorial.
“The wreath symbolizes a l’chaim (a celebration to life) to our Canadian soldiers and the camp survivors whose voice and testimonies bear witness to the unspeakable horrors of evil doings,” concluded Steinberg.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies in Hudson were severely curtailed. “We are pushing through a dark time,” said Braitstein. “Having the honour to shed light on this largely unknown story about the Canadian Armed Forces, feels good."
Gannaiden is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote shared values through education, celebration and the preservation of gardens, sculpture, culture and heritage. As a garden, it provides a home for some of the works of internationally recognized sculptor Marcel Braitstein, who survived the Holocaust as a “hidden” child. Braitstein’s life story, career and art broaden the heritage he shares with his wife Elaine Steinberg. Their joint story enriches the social fibre of the cultural fabric of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region.
If you would like further information about Gannaiden, please visit www.gannaiden.org.
THE SMALLEST OBJECTIVE: Recognizing a live event isn’t possible in light of COVID-19 restrictions, New Star Books held a virtual book launch for The Smallest Objective, hosted by arts journalist Jeanette Kelly. The launch coincided with Jewish Book Month, celebrated every November, though themes of mother-daughter relations, memory loss, and the search for home are intertwined with the Jewish dimensions of Sharon Kirsch’s newest book. Honouring works that contain Jewish content first started at the Boston Public Library in 1925; Montreal’s first comprehensive exhibit for Jewish Book Month was in 1944. A book makes a great gift for Chanukah (Dec. 10-18).
The Smallest Objective unfurls in the course of the author's sorting through the memorabilia accumulated over half a century in her childhood home. In this literary memoir, Kirsch celebrates the complex fabric and history of Montreal’s Jewish community, not least the escapades and legacy of her own family. This includes her paternal grandfather, a child immigrant from Russia who beat the odds to become one of the first Jewish faculty members at McGill University, as well as a community leader key to such enduring institutions as the Jewish General Hospital, Mount Sinai Sanatorium and Camp B’nai Brith. Kirsch’s great uncle was the notorious Jockey Fleming (born Moses Rutenberg); a raconteur embraced by politicians and the hockey elite alike, a near-criminal known to the RCMP, and one of mid-century Montreal’s most vivid and talked-about denizens. Carol, the author’s young aunt, was an exuberant second generation Jewish Montrealer who came of age in the lead-up to Expo 67 when opportunities for both women and Jewish people had rarely been better.
Grappling with her mother’s failing memory and move to assisted living, the author discovers these personalities as she dismantles the family home—where her father claimed to have hidden something of value under the floorboards. In what begins with a hunt for buried treasure, the riches of Jewish Montreal over the decades aren’t merely excavated, but illuminated in their full brilliance for all to see. The book includes black-and-white photographs of the objects that spoke to Kirsch, disclosing her past.
At the heart of Jewish Book Month is the perpetuating of traditions and memories central to the Jewish experience. The theme of remembrance is foremost in Kirsch’s book as well, both at the collective and personal levels. Unexpected secrets and taboos come into focus and a layered legacy of willed forgetfulness is uncovered. “My experience as a teenager in vibrant 1970s Montreal, along with the stories of family members that I knew or only heard about, offers a vantage point on the city’s Jewish community and Jewish immigration to North America that encompasses contrasting genders and professions, different eras, and myriad ways of life,” said Kirsch.
This first-person creative narrative produces unsettling discoveries as revealed by the things that survive their owners—a microscope (the book title refers to the lens of a microscope that allows for the highest degree of magnification), a postcard from Mexico, a worn recipe book, a nugget of fool’s gold, an envelope of yellowing newspaper clippings and an obituary. In the end, packing and unpacking, the search yields both less and more than the author ever imagined about this unique family, as well as the extent to which they were punctured and shaped by the muffled anti-Semitism of the time.
New Star Books Publisher Rolf Maurer was riveted by Kirsch’s depth of discovery. “This is a book about the Kirsch family, but it is foremost a book about the events and attitudes of the day that distorted both her grandfather's and her great-uncle's lives, as well as the darker and more tragic aspects of people’s existence,” he said. “As with any great memoir, the real gold is in the stories that the narrator encounters in settling her own account.”
The Smallest Objective is an intricate memoir about the treasures that the past can bring in the face of a difficult present. This is an ideal time to read a book and be transported; reflecting on parents and extended family.
KAPPY AND ERIC FLANDERS: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev dedicated the first palliative care resource centre in Israel in a virtual ceremony on Monday. The Kappy and Eric Flanders National Palliative Care Resource Centre will build on BGU’s considerable existing strengths to take the field of palliative care to the next level in Israel. In addition to being the first in Israel, it joins a select few such centers worldwide.
This historic advancement in palliative care is made possible by the generosity of the Prosserman Family of Toronto. Known for their philanthropy and devotion to community, the Prosserman Family has made a very generous gift to BGU towards the Centre, in honor of Dr. Vivian Rakoff, Dr. Aaron Klug, and Professor Adam Klug, all of blessed memory.
The Centre will combine four pillars of activity under one roof. As the first academic palliative care centre in Israel, it will develop educational courses to teach specialists and non-specialists alike. It will spearhead hands-on training as a natural accompaniment to the academic component. The Centre will also initiate and, to the extent possible, fund research in the field.
Finally, following a doctrine of “lead, not follow”, the director and members of the centre will advocate for extending palliative care to all residents of the country who require it and will fight for systemic change on all levels.
“BGU has the largest concentration of palliative care specialists in the country and our expertise extends back over the past 25 years,” declared Centre director Prof. Pesach Shvarztman. “BGU initiated, and still runs, the INPACT (Israel National Palliative Care Training) Program, which was developed with funding from JOINT-ESHEL and the New York Jewish Federation. We have over 2,000 graduates and we are eager to extend the program to incorporate innovative new training. We look forward to working with all of Israel’s specialists and bringing palliative care from the South all the way to the North.”
The late Eric M. Flanders was one of the founders of the Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University (CABGU) in 1973 and its first president. After his death in 1991 at the age of 54 from lung cancer, his wife Marcia (Kappy) (pictured above) Flanders became passionate about increasing access to palliative care and pursued that objective for the rest of her life, both in Canada and in Israel. She felt that no one else should go through the same trauma of helping a loved one cope with serious disease without a professional support network. In 2000, she established an educational fund at BGU in his memory, the Eric M. Flanders Endowment Fund in Palliative Medicine.
Upon Kappy Flanders’ passing earlier this year at the age of 81, BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz informed her three children, Susan, Judith and Elle, that BGU would be honoring the Flanders by naming the new Centre after them.
“When she [Kappy] believed something should happen, she made it happen,” said Susan, her eldest daughter, during the dedication event.
Judith mused how her mother “looked around for new worlds to conquer” and organized a weeklong event in Montreal “because who doesn’t organize 150 events in their 81st year?”
Elle thanked BGU and Dr. Yoram Singer for the new Centre, adding “We know how essential it was to our mother and to us, but also to the residents of Beer-Sheva and the world at large.”
Kappy Flanders grew up in a strongly Zionist household in London, England. She met David Ben-Gurion as a young child with her parents. She married Eric Flanders at age 18 and had four children by age 27. She was active in her local Jewish community, and became a major advocate for palliative care in Canada after Eric’s tragic passing.
“We believe this Centre named after Kappy and Eric will help make palliative care much more accessible throughout Israel, just as Kappy would have wanted,” says Prof. Shvartzman.
In addition to Prof. Shvartzman, the founding members of the new Centre include Dr. Yoram Singer, Prof. A. Mark Clarfield, both originally from Canada, and Dr. Tali Samson.
The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev do an excellent job.
VIRTUAL GALA: The Algemeiner, a Jewish newspaper in America covering the Middle East, Israel, and Jewish interests, will be virtually hosting their 7th Annual J100 Gala on December 1, 2020. Going global for the first time, the gala celebrates their release of the J100 list; 100 significant individuals who positively influence Jewish life. This year's theme is "Courage in the Face of Crisis," honoring Academy Award Nominee Jesse Eisenberg for his role in the film "Resistance" and renowned human rights activist and Chess Grandmaster Gary Kasparov. The evening's speakers include both honorees along with UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and Iranian Dissident & Activist Masih Alinejad. Dovid Efune is the editor in chief. Log on here.
