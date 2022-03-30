Howie Mandel is a comedy legend, born in Toronto and such a frequent performer in Montreal that he invested in The Just For Laughs Festival ownership group. He is presently a judge on Citytv’s Canada’s Got Talent, which airs Tuesday nights and he was kind enough to grant me an interview for The Suburban On Air. You can view it on our website.
Mandel is a longstanding judge on America’s Got Talent, but he is particularly excited about fulfilling that role in his native country. The ageless 66 year old is already predicting big things among the contestants he saw. Nine shows were pre-recorded in Niagara Falls, with the finale set to air in May. Watch for some Montrealers to hit the stage. “I think there are acts that are going to explode out of this season and become world-renowned and household names,” he said.
Mandel suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Mysophobia, a pathological fear of contamination and germs. How has COVID-19 affected his condition? Please watch the interview.
VINNY AND SHANNON: It has almost been three years since Vinny Barrucco and Shannon King became the morning show hosts on Virgin Radio. Vinny, of course a proud West Islander, has been part of the local radio landscape for over a decade and officially entered the scene as “Cousin Vinny.” Shannon came here from Ontario, but the two found instant chemistry. I interviewed them as well for Suburban On Air so please check it out.
FOOD NETWORK’S MONTREAL BITE: Food Network Canada has been a favorite of mine for several years now and as a writer I particularly appreciate the fact that their media relations team consistently shares interesting Montreal angles with me. Such is the case with the program Wall of Bakers, which had its season debut on Mon. March 28 and Canada’s Big Food Bucket List. That launches this Saturday, April 2. Chef Jo Notkin is one of the judges on Wall of Bakers. A graduate of JPPS and St. George’s High School, Notkin is the founder of Maison Zoe Ford Catering, noted for its line of bakery-quality baking mixes, now available in nearly 200 stores across Canada. She was a competitor on Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada, Season 8. Canada’s Big Food Bucket List is hosted by actor-comedian John Catucci as he eats his way through North America, checking off one tasty meal at a time. This season features two Montreal restaurants — Tropikàl Restobar in St. Henri, specializing in Carribean cuisine and owned by Dollard native Jae-Anthony Doughan and trendy Foiegwa in Griffintown. The latter will be aired this Saturday night at 8:30 pm while Jae-Anthony gets his screen time on Sat. April 9 (8 pm). I had the opportunity to interview both Notkin and Catucci. Please see my blog.
COHEN CHATTER: The next Musica Camerata Montreal Concert will take place this Sat. April 2 (6 pm) at La Chapelle du Bon Pasteur (100 Sherbrooke Street East). Tickets are only available via cheque or Interac. Email cameratamontreal@gmail.com. The program will consist of piano trios by Saint-Saens and Dvorak… Actress Courtney Cox from Friends fame will be in Montreal this summer to film Scream 6….It was great chatting for my blog with George Clements, who will portray Paul Simon at Place des Arts in The Simon & Garfunkle Story on Wed. March 30. He said that Simon was one of his idols thanks to his parents. If you check out my blog, he even performed a song… Montreal West-born standup comic Nick Nemeroff’s appearance at the Just For Laughs Festival in Vancouver last November is featured on a brand new season of New Wave of Standup, which is now available to stream on CBC Gem. I interviewed him for my blog as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.