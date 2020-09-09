After what Guy Ouellette has endured in the world of politics the last few years, it is remarkable he is still able to persevere as the Member of the National Assembly for Chomedey. In 2017 he was arrested by the province’s anti-corruption police, UPAC. He was suspected of leaking information about a police investigation, subsequently left the Liberal caucus and later returned only to be dropped soon after the fall 2018 election after being deemed a distraction.
It is interesting to note that nearly four years after his arrest, Ouellette has never been charged by UPAC. He has continued to do his job and hold his head high. But what else would you expect from a distinguished former cop from the the Sûreté du Québec who took on the biker gangs?
Now comes a new book, Qu’on Accuse Ou Qu’on S’excuse: Les Dessous De Mon Arrestation Illégal (Accuse Or Apologize: Behind My Illegal Arrest). It is yet another gutsy move by Ouellette. I read the French newspapers each day, but it has been a long time since I dove into a French book. This 330-pager was a thriller from beginning to end and I must say very difficult to put down. It reads like a spy novel and I would strongly recommend to Ouellette that he sell the rights for a movie or mini-series. How about Roy Dupuis in the role of Ouellette?
In the book, Ouellette frequently alludes to former UPAC head Robert Lafrenière. The two had a long history together. In fact, when Ouellette entered politics, he had to withdraw from a commentator post on RDI. He recommended Lafrenière to replace him. Ouellette also played a role in former Premier Jean Charest’s decision to appoint Lafrenière to the UPAC post. The book even recounts their evening together at the U2 concert at the former Blue Bonnets Raceway.
Ouellette believes he was arrested because he had been informed of irregularities in the way UPAC was applying its own rules of governance. The Liberal MNA accuses Lafrenière of wanting to transform his investigative unit into a police force. He goes on to accuse UPAC of media leaks, police pursuit, wiretapping, illegal arrests, searches, intimidation and tailing all based on biased, misleading and incomplete information.
We learn a lot of things about Ouellette in this book, including the fact that at age 17 he had to choose between a career as an air traffic controller or a cop. I bet that politics and authoring his own book never entered his mind 50 years ago!
STRINGKATZ TO PERFORM: Club Le Tomahawk at the Carrefour des Sports in Laval at 3002 Avenue Jacques-Bureau will be the site of a concert this Friday night featuring the wonderful string quartet of StringKatz. There will be capacity around this outdoor stage for the allowed upon 250 spectators. “We have played several concerts in recent months outside of residences and CHSLDs,” said quartet leader Helga Dathe. “I am happy we were able to bring some joy to people who are more confined than the rest of us. We also have done online videos and a web concert with Gowan in July. Orchestra work is also picking up slowly. Although it isn’t a busy time for us because of COVID, we keep practicing to remain in shape and the Carrefour Multisports and us decided to organize this concert in order to celebrate the beginning of the fall and raise money for The Cancer Research Society!” Doors open at 7 pm and tickets cost $30. Info: thestringkatz@gmail.com.
