The 2021 Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s Gutsy Walk will be taking place virtually on Sunday June 6 and if you need to be inspired to support this cause look no further than local Honourary Chair Carl Miller. The Montreal West resident has overcome many obstacles and now he is about to enter law school at the Université de Montréal.
“In 2016, no one would have believed I was going on 14 years old due to my low weight and height,” Carl explains. “One clue to my appearance arose when I began to experience frequent digestive problems and intense stomach aches. I was officially diagnosed with severe Crohn’s disease halfway into the eighth grade. While the diagnosis was somewhat expected, that did not make it any less devastating. As my physical health began to deteriorate, as did my mental health, I felt like a complete outsider. I knew that other kids my age were not getting colonoscopies or weekly iron infusions. I carried around my illness like an embarrassment and refused to tell even my closest of friends.”
With the help of his family and a handful of doctors, Carl was finally prescribed the right dosage of medication and informed of the lifestyle changes he would have to make to pave the way to recovery. He has now been in remission for four years. Carl joined the Gutsy Walk Committee in 2020 and had the opportunity to work with many other individuals who shared experiences like his. “I no longer feel shame about my illness and am much more open with the topic,” the Royal West Academy grad said. “I am proud to say that I will be attending law school in the fall, which has always been my ambition. My diagnosis has not derailed my dreams, success, or happiness. I am hoping to use my law degree to continue advocating for people with disabilities which may not always be visible.”
Gutsy Walkers are being encouraged to do the walk in their community, whether it be their neighbourhood or a local park while within their bubble, to showcase their support for people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis all across the country. You can support the cause by participating or making a pledge. Go to www.gutsywalk.ca.
EAT WHEATIES: Please see my latest Cohen in the City episode on Suburban On Air, where I interview Côte Saint-Luc native Scott Abramovitch and actor Hayden Szeto about the now film Eat Wheaties. Scott is the writer/director/producer of the comedy and Szeto a cast member. It is now available on all Video on Demand platforms in Canada and an absolute joy to watch. The preface resolves around a character named Sid Straw (Tony Hale) whose lack of familiarity with social media lands him in a whole lot of trouble when he pursues a movie star whom he insists was a classmate to attend their university reunion. Montrealer Elisha Cuthbert is also one of the stars. Abramovitch now lives in Los Angeles.
COHEN CHATTER: The, Canada-Wide Science Fair “Ottawa 2021” will take place entirely online May 19 to 21 and with an open invitation to all Canadians to join in. Montreal teens competing are Novalie Chevalier, Allison Engo, Camille Gendreau, Mihaela Iluta, Edward Kovac, Ali Najjar-Khatirkolaei , Akram Tahar Chaouch and Emmanuelle Tessier. You can watch it at https://projectboard.world.ysc … Lillian Bernstein Shoub’s new book Life is a Gift is now available on Amazon. Diagnosed with Lupus at age 20, she combatted challenges, made choices, and took chances. You can read more in my SJN column on The Suburban website...If Habs GM Marc Bergevin wanted to avoid being criticized for a lack of francophones on the roster he could have kept Xavier Ouellet on the roster and not acquired Jon Merrill from Detroit.
