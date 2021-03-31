Events, clubs, and activities are some of the core pillars of the college experience that give students the opportunity to network and form long-lasting friendships. However, COVID-19 has put a damper on all of this and left students struggling to form these social bonds and enjoy campus life.
IRL, the leading social network for events, has been helping colleges revamp their social life by helping fund local events! During the month of February, students at McGill hosted two events- Gnosis: Test Your Greek Trivia with MHSA! and Engineering-Week 2021, both funded by IRL. All college students across the US and a few schools in Canada were able to compete for this funding by submitting an event idea they wanted to host on campus (all of which were required to follow local health precautions).
It was a pleasure for me to chat with the ambassador for McGill University, Ionna Tzima, The 20 year old third year student in political science and international development is from Athens, Greece. She purposely stretched her final semester into next fall so she can conclude her studies in person, rather than online. “The IRL app has been a real bonus for us, especially since we are living through a pandemic and cannot have in person events,” she told me. “It really makes us feel connected.”
IRL also launched their app back in September, giving more than 100 colleges across the US and Canada a dedicated platform for their events. Clubs and on campus associations can make profiles on the app (and web version too), organize events, chat with each other and more! Each school also has an ambassador like Ionna to help monitor and update calendars with all of the in-person and virtual events happening on campus.
LEWIS OUT OF RETIREMENT: Psychologist Lew Lewis has come out of retirement to join the Openspace Clinic in Westmount. Just over a year ago Lew stepped down from the English Montreal School Board. He had worked at the EMSB and the former PSBGM for more than five decades, latterly as Director of Student Services.
SIR EDWIN CONTINUES: Bravo to musician extraordinaire Edwin Brownell, who recently celebrated the one year anniversary of his Corona Family Concert Series with show number 117 featuring some of his greatest hits” from the previous 12 month via his Facebook page. Since mid-December alone, well over 1,000 households have viewed each concert, and the energy is so positive it is hard to describe.
COHEN CHATTER: With news that Phillipe Roy will not seek another term as mayor of TMR next November, I’d say it seems highly likely he’d be the perfect candidate to replace Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand if he retires before the 2022 provincial election…FL Fuller Landau continues to keep Montrealers informed, be it from their fabulous Today’s Entrepreneur program on CJAD Saturday afternoon and last week’s top-notch analysis of the provincial budget. It was even picked up by Thompson Reuters newswire, reports Marketing chief Marjorie Valcin… I was shocked and saddened last week following the passing of my good friend Mel Leitman. We had just spoken a week earlier. He was hospitalized with heart problems, but he very much wanted to discuss the Montreal restaurant scene with me. Not only was Mel my greatest source for restaurant information, we went to lunch and dinner together often pre-COVID at places he would scout out for me to review. I already miss him terribly…Good move on the part of CTV Montreal News Chief Jed Kahane to add an early morning reporter to the mix so that CJAD can continue to air live coverage of the top news stories via the golden pipes of anchors James Foster and Trudie Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.