Aalia Adam is coming home. Beginning September 6, she will be the Montreal and Maritimes anchor for the evening newscasts on Global TV.
Born and raised here in Montreal, Aalia first discovered her passion for storytelling at 16 years old when she travelled to southern Africa and was inspired to create a documentary on HIV-AIDS. By 17, she was already interning at Global Montreal and got hired as a reporter just shy of completing her journalism degree at Concordia University in 2012. During her time there, she covered major news stories, such as the Lac-Megantic train derailment, federal and provincial elections and Nelson Mandela’s funeral in South Africa.
Looking to diversify her experience, Aalia briefly departed from her Global News family. She spent a year waking up at the crack of dawn to report on live breaking news for Breakfast Television Montreal and then went on to work as a reporter for CTV Montreal. After moving to Toronto, she became an anchor and co-host on Global News Weekend.
“I’m so excited to be back in my hometown and closer to my family after being in Toronto for five years,” the happily married mom of a 16-month old toddler Ali told me. “It was very difficult to have a baby during the pandemic and it truly made me appreciate the value of having our village close by. I’m incredibly grateful to be taking on this exciting new role. I feel like I’ve come full circle because I started my career as an intern in the Global Montreal newsroom when I was in CEGEP. I’m also honoured be to following in the footsteps of my mentor and good friend Jamie Orchard.”
ANDREW CARTER AND TEAM: On the latest edition of Cohen in the City for our Suburban On Air video channel, I speak with CJAD morning show host Andrew Carter, producer Sarah Deshaies and technical producer Anthony Di Biaso, who bring us behind the scenes of what it takes to put this program together. How are their sleep habits? Tune in to find out.
FILM FESTIVAL: YES! Lets Make a Movie Film Festival will take place August 28 and 29 at the Leonardo Da Vinci Centre in St. Léonard and it looks like a lot of fun, showcasing short films. I recently screened one such example. I cannot write the title name in a family newspaper, but the content is entirely safe for the family to watch. You might just want to block the ears of the little ones for the most common of expletives to be uttered in the final seconds. It is about a perfectionist whose dinner party goes horribly wrong and I must say the ending is a riot. The lead actress is Stephanie Coco Palermo of Laval. This film has been selected in over 30 festivals across the globe and won awards in Montreal, France, New York, Los Angeles and Miami. You can watch it on YouTube. David Magini and Joe Rossi directed, with Anita Maiezza handling the storyline and Anthony Calabrese’s Lonely Path Films releasing it. “The four of us have been making films together since 2017,” said Rossi.
COHEN CHATTER: Having interviewed both Lisa LaFlamme and Omar Sachedina for Suburban On Air over the past year and a bit, a lot of people asked for my take on the former’s shocking dismissal. See my blog on The Suburban website…. Bowser and Blue will perform this Saturday night at Macallan’s Pub on Hymus on the Dorval/Pointe Claire border. Just before a provincial election that should be a blast…The Detroit Red Wings Video Show came to Kirkland last week to profile winger Joe Velano, follow him to the local arena, a park and visit his family home. Catch it on YouTube.
