MIKE COHEN
FYi
I am thrilled that readers have another chance to see a printed version of FYI Magazine, which normally comes out digitally each month. Here is a snapshot version of my FYI in the Community column, which appears digitally each month and covers the once again thriving Society scene in Montreal.
VIENNESE BALL: After an absence of three years, The Austrian Society of Montreal’s signature event, the elegant and joyful Viennese Ball of Montreal, took place recently at Le Windsor Ballrooms under the distinguished patronage and in the presence of the Austrian Ambassador to Canada, Sylvia Meier-Kajbic. The Ball opened with a reception featuring a special Viennese Ball signature cocktail, among other drinks, and an assortment of delicious hors d’oeuvres. Arriving guests were treated to the music of strolling violinists playing Austrian melodies. At the appointed time, the 320-plus guests were invited to attend the debutante presentation and dance in the Versailles ballroom. Following the Austrian Ambassador’s opening waltz, came the MC’s traditional call of “Alles Walzer” (Everyone Waltz) which had the dance floor full of couples whirling to Strauss’ “Blue Danube” waltz. The SophistOccasion Showband played continuous music for non-stop traditional and modern ballroom dancing until 3 a.m. There were two primary beneficiaries this year: LOVE, Leave out Violence – the leading youth violence prevention organization in Canada and McGill’s Schulich School of Music.
MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS: Over 900 guests attended the 62nd edition of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Ball (MMFA). Dubbed PRISMA and presented by Scotiabank, the MMFA Foundation’s annual fundraising event was once again able to count on the support of a dedicated community. Over $1.2 million in net proceeds were raised in support of the Museum’s top priorities. The prestigious event was presented under the honourary chairmanship of Maxime Ménard, President and CEO of Jarislowsky Fraser, with Jean-François Côté, President and CEO of Sharethrough, as co-chair. The fundraiser also celebrated a veritable icon of Quebec culture, multidisciplinary artist Françoise Sullivan, who was guest of honour. Guests had the opportunity to visit the major exhibition Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music before sitting down to enjoy a gourmet meal showcasing products from Quebec. The nine spectacular banquet rooms offered guests a colourful and enchanting environment accompanied by works of art from the MMFA’s permanent collection.
SHIELD OF ATHENA: The community once again rallied in support of the Shield of Athena recently as more than 200 people celebrated the return of their annual art auction, raising a total of $100,000 for Athena’s House, the Shield’s 24/7 emergency shelter for victims of conjugal or family violence. The live auction, hosted by Eramalinda Boquer and Debbi Marsellos, capped an evening which featured close to 100 paintings from 23 local and international artists in addition to an international mezze, wine and live entertainment. Notable guests in attendance were: the Greek Consul General Katerina Varvarigou, the Armenian Consul General Anahit Harutyunyan and his wife, the Honorary Consul of Cyprus, Vivian Pamel and her husband, federal judge Peter Pamel , Suburban Editor Beryl Wajsman, Saint-Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Mont Royal Liberal MNA Michelle Setlawke and Montreal City Councillor Mary Deros. Honoured during the evening were Sam Nourouzi, President of ICI Television, and his wife, for his station’s involvement in the broadcasting multilingual capsules on conjugal violence. “The return of our art auction exceeded all expectations,” said Melpa Kamateros, Executive Director of the Shield of Athena.
