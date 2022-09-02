Mike Cohen
FYi
When visiting the nation’s capital of Ottawa, we always make sure to travel across the river and spend some time in the Outaouais region, which includes the city of Gatineau
On our recent trip we went for a nice hike, enjoyed some mini-golf, lined up happily for the best ice cream in the area and got to spend the day at The Hilton Lac-Leamy.
In the Outaouais, nature is sensational asset. Two dozen protected sites showcase unique flora and fauna, exceptional ecosystems and breathtaking landscapes. From wildlife reserves to outdoor centres and regional and national parks, there’s plenty to see and do! Go hiking in the forest, picnic on the shores of a crystal-clear lake or spend the night in a mountaintop shelter.
I recommend mini-golf at Dunn-D’s (11 Notch Road) in Chelsea. We really enjoyed the 18-hole course. While the place was busy on the day we visited, the wait from the people ahead of us was not too bad.
After the game, head for some of the best ice cream in the area at La Cigale (14 Scott Road). Here they serve delicious handcrafted ice cream, sorbet and more. There is a big sign with the flavors of the day. You line up to pay and then head to a window where your ice cream will be ready pretty quickly.
The highlight on this trip was our day at The Hilton Lac-Leamy in Gatineau. Surrounded by waterways, woodlands and recreational trails, it offers the atmosphere of an urban resort in an enchanting environment.
Upon arrival in the hotel’s lobby, I was literally dazzled by the four blown glass chandeliers created by artist Dale Chihuly, as well as the six islands of red flowers spread out on the wall at the back of the reception. In addition, a coil composed of small glass works surrounds the column of the grand staircase leading to the upper floor of the hotel
Connected to the Lac-Leamy Casino, the hotel features a fitness center, outdoor heated pool, indoor pool, spa and wellness center and a variety of dining options. Free WiFi is available.
Unquestionably, the outdoor pool is a big draw here. We were seated poolside on comfortable lounge chairs, with a large umbrella to guard us from the sun. The pool itself was perfectly heated as I floated about relaxingly, resting on the noodles they provide each guest. There are also two large hot tubs, something I have been craving since before the pandemic. The warm water was just the tonic I needed for some aching bones.
In the future we hope to go back and enjoy some of the fine dining options.
I got to see the gorgeous stained glass work at the Conference Centre as I walked through the facility. It was designed by Jeff Scheckman of the Glass Studio in Montreal. Ten artists participated in this project.
And just some information about the first class casino on site. I know so many Montrealers who travel regularly to this property to enjoy the hotel and take advantage of the convenience of merely walking from their room to the casino. You can check out the wide variety of games such as slot machines for every taste, table games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack and poker, and low-stakes multi-gaming stations. There is also a 1,000-seat theatre, with high-end entertainment, and a 2,500-seat ballroom and conference hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.