What was Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich doing in Old Montreal last week? A three-time Emmy award winner, she is a host on the podcast Fox News Rundown and an occasional news anchor. She stopped by our city in advance of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa and was spotted at Dubarry Furs, where she purchased a hat and gloves. Owners Elizabeth and Ivan Katz recognized her immediately. “Ms. Heinrich is not only beautiful, but she is delightful as well!” Elizabeth told me. “We often get interesting and well-known personalities visiting our store.” Heinrich, by the way, also seems to have a lot of integrity. Even though she works for a pro-Donald Trump broadcast network, she risked getting fired after publicly fact-checking one of Trump’s tweets in the wake of the 2020 voting fraud conspiracy. In the tweet, she said that there was no evidence of voter fraud. The controversial Fox program show host Tucker Carlson responded: “Please get her fired.”
TRIBUTE TO HIS LATE SISTER: Last May, Donna Kotler passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer. Naturally this hit her family hard. As a tribute, her brother Brian and his partner Bobby Pottinger of Indie Rootz Records will be hosting their Album launch of The Dark Side of Venus on Thursday evening, May 11 at La Sala Rossa on St. Laurent Blvd. This will be a homage to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of The Moon, which coincidentally turns 50 years old this month. Brian is seeking donations and sponsorships to ensure a successful event and fundraiser for the Ovarian Cancer Society of Canada. There will be talented performing artists, some deejay music and a celebrity emcee. Every year in Canada, an estimated 3,000 women get diagnosed and about 2,000 die from ovarian cancer. Brian can be reached at: bkpro66@hotmail.com. You can also log on to http://indierootzrecords.com.
HIP LE RINQUE : Five years ago Josh Naygeboren, along with Jon Moyal and Jarred Coxford, put together the first Forever Hip Tribute Show and it was a huge success. Their plan was to do so annually, but with some life events and then eventually COVID it was all placed on hold. On Saturday April 1 (8 pm) and Sunday April 2 (7:30 pm) they will be back at Le Rinque in TMR- co-owned by Josh and Jordan Topor- to host a charity concert paying tribute to the late lead singer Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip. “As a long time Tragically Hip fan, I was devastated when Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer,” Josh said. “And even with all the treatments he went through, he was able to do a farewell tour, showing Canada, and the world, what his fans meant to him. Gord will forever be missed, but his music will live on in our hearts forever.” All proceeds will go towards the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Lee Haberkorn from Virgin Radio will emcee. Log on to https://www.eventbrite.com. Band members Moyal and Coxford will be joined on stage by Stephen Maclean Rogers, Mike Szilagyi, Robin Nathanson and Lorne Rosenbloom.
COHEN CHATTER: Madame Poulet has opened its third restaurant in Pointe Claire… …I guess I chose well when I requested an interview with Genevieve Côte before her actual performance on Canada’s Got Talent actually aired. The Laval resident knocked it out of the park on the debut episode last week as a “noisemaker,” blowing the judges away with her very creative sound effects. She got a golden buzzer which means she proceeds directly to the next round. You can see my interview with her on my blog… Survivor Quebec will debut on April 2 on Noovo, with Maryse, a 27-year-old physical education teacher, being the only competitor from Montreal.
