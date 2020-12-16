Like most hockey fans in this city, I remember when the Montreal Canadiens made Kirkland’s Louis Leblanc their first round draft choice in 2009. There was a lot of excitement, something that hit a fever pitch when he joined the Montreal Juniors the following season and eventually cracked the Habs lineup.
Unfortunately, Leblanc’s stay with the big club did not last long. After being traded and then toiling in Europe, he retired from the game and returned to the prestigious Harvard University. That is where he played the year after being drafted. He went back to Harvard to complete his final three years after retiring. “It was a great experience,” he told me. “I got to coach with the hockey team and be on the ice every day. This was a very rewarding experience for me as I was able to continue to stay involved in the game. I was ready to move on and I feel very fortunate to have played 300 pro games and 50 with the Canadiens.”
Leblanc still lives in Boston and works at CMA Strategy Consulting, a boutique consulting firm focused on the telecommunications, media, and high tech industries.
FUNNY ACTS OF KINDNESS: In mid-November, Steven Korz, owner of Poutineville Vaudreuil and event promoter Dave Trentadue came up with the idea to do a charity event to raise money for a cause for the holidays. Korz suggested a digital comedy show featuring only Joey Elias and Derek Seguin to be filmed at Poutineville Vaudreuil and sponsored by the central Poutineville operation. “In this pandemic, everybody is struggling, including charities,” says Dave. “But also struggling are comedians, who have been, for the most part, shut down, so them agreeing to raise money for others is a testament to who they are as people. Joey and Derek do so much charity work, and they easily agreed to do the show, and I got to work putting it together.” The Funny Acts of Kindness theme was suggested by Dave’s fiancée, Sarah Waller, and 100 percent of the ticket sales will go to The Gazette Christmas Fund. It will be live streamed on YouTube on Saturday, Dec.19 at 8pm. For ticket info go to www.funnyactsofkindness.com. Dave is the producer of Weekend Game Plan on TSN 690 with Matthew Ross, so he earns this week’s Broadcast Bow.
REMEMBERING JOHNNY AND RUBY: We had to say good-bye last week to Johnny Elias, who ran the Grand Slam Baseball School. He was also a physical education teacher at St. Pius X Comprehensive High School for decades, a basketball coach and referee and the batting practice pitcher for the Montreal Expos. Johnny was indeed a man about town. Noted photographer Ruby Shulman also passed away last week. Ruby was a veteran of the society circuit and a central platerof the very reputable Drummond Photos.
COHEN CHATTER: Native Montrealer Marnie Consky and her product, “Thigh Society” has been written up in Forbes magazine! This makes her parents Michael and Carol Rabinovitch particularly proud. “It’s been a lifelong dream to get covered by Forbes and the reporter is a very outspoken activist in the realm of body acceptance that I admire,” says Marnie, whose Toronto company produces anti-chafing slip shorts. “It’s a big moment for me on this Thigh Society journey.” … More on CJAD newcaster Trudie Mason and hubby Kevin Holden’s kids. Contrary to my spoof column last week, neither seems interested in following in mom’s footsteps. Son Quinn, 20, is a video game tester. Daughter Kayleigh, 23 works for the government of Canada as an analyst. I am getting very warm feedback from The Suburban On Air video I did last week with Trudie, Chris Bury, Andrew Peplowski and Rick Leckner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.