OTTAWA - What a pleasure it was to meet up with Kevin Gallagher during my recent stay in Ottawa. We go back to when he first went on air for CTV News Montreal in 2011. These days he is one of the most prominent reporters in the country, covering Parliamentary Affairs for the CTV National News.
Gallagher is from Toronto. He moved to Montreal in 2010 to study in the Graduate Diploma Program of Concordia Journalism. I was not aware that he was previously a competitive ice dancer. One day at Concordia, his teacher invited some senior officials from CTV and CBC Montreal to help students develop a structured television piece. Jed Kahane, then head of the local CTV newsroom, told Gallagher he showed promise and opened the door to call him. Eventually he did just that, first getting some freelance and producing work before cracking the full-time lineup.
In 2015, Gallagher replaced Vanessa Lee at the CTV National Quebec bureau when she went on maternity leave. When the opportunity arose to join the prestigious Ottawa bureau, he jumped at it. “This was a big jump,” he told me. “I had covered politics before, but nothing like this. Globe and Mail bureau chief Bob Fife told me it takes about a year to learn the Hill.”
Gallagher suddenly became one of the senior reporters recently when veterans Joyce Napier and Glen McGregor became victims of parent company Bell Media cutbacks. “With tragedy comes opportunity,” Gallagher acknowledged. “Both Joyce and Glen have been friends and mentors to me. It was a really tough day when they were let go, but that is the financial reality of the business now.”
Since arriving in Ottawa, Gallagher has travelled across the globe, usually as part of a media entourage following the Prime Minister. Most recently he was at a NATO Summit in Lithuania.
Another great thing happened to Gallagher here. He met CBC reporter Hillary Johnstone. The two were married last November. “I feel very fortunate,” he said. “I met the love of my life here and I have one of the best jobs in journalism.”
SILVER’S LITE FM: I also dropped by the Evanov Communications studios in Ottawa to catch up with Ted Silver, who for many years was the program director at the old Q92 FM and CIQC Radio 600. He’s been in Ottawa for 16 years now. Evanov owns 16 radio stations, including our West Island’s 106.7 Lite FM and CFMB’s Multicultural radio. Ted serves as program director for the stations in Ottawa, Montreal (minus CFMB), Rockland and Hawkesbury. He is very pleased with the performance of the 106.7 Lite FM morning show with Ted Bird and now Murray Sherriffs. Bird and his old pal Terry DiMonte reunite every Saturday morning. I listen to the station online. “New people are discovering us each day,” he says. “We have an audience that is musically not being served by any other outlet. I love working for Evanov. They make everyone feel like family.”
OTTAWA OFFERINGS: Pierrefonds native Chris Michaud, who at one time wrote sports for The Suburban, is making a success of his two-year-old supper club/Italian restaurant Marzitelli on Elgin…The folks at Kettleman’s Bagel tell me they hope to open their second Montreal-area location in Dollard des Ormeaux sometime in 2024. They set up shop across from the Bell Centre last winter. Owner Craig Buckley is a native Montrealer….Do you want to know more about Westmount native Jacques Shore, the high profile Ottawa lawyer and co-owner of the minor league pro baseball Titans? Please see my blog on our website. Have an item of interest? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @mikecohencsl and my blog on video show on our website at www.thesuburban.com
