A group of former Canadian Jewish Congress senior leaders from coast to coast, as well as some new young leadership, have come together to establish the Canadian Jewish Community Forum (CJCF). This initiative all came together soon after I penned this opinion piece in The Suburban with Jack Silverstone.
For 92 years, until its dissolution in 2011, CJC was recognized as the Parliament of Canadian Jewry and served as the community’s democratic and grassroots voice, advocate and intervenor with governments, courts and other communities, domestically and internationally. Over the years, it was “the forum” where all issues of concern to Jews in Canada were discussed and debated, and appropriate action was determined while maintaining unity and consensus.
In its statement of purpose, it is emphasized that the CJCF will provide a forum to educate, discuss and debate issues of interest and concern, both regional and national, that impact Canada, the Canadian Jewish community and the welfare of the people of Israel.
A national steering committee was established in January, as well as a larger advisory body, and meetings have been taking place virtually.
The group hopes to engage the former leadership of CJC and new young leaders to honour, learn and draw from the legacy of Congress, a body that worked and fought for social justice in Canada. The CJC understood that making Canada a peaceful, inclusive and just society is good for all of its peoples.
It is the prime objective of the CJCF to take lessons from the past and use them to inform communal policy in the present and future, to promote Jewish values of chesed, diversity, anti-racism and embrace harmony within a Canadian context. In the spirit of the former CJC it wishes to create a forum for the greater Jewish community to provide input and determine what the current urgent issues are that our own community and society are facing and witnessing here in Canada and globally.
The CJCF is now a federally incorporated all-volunteer organization
Like CJC, the CJCF believes its strength will be in regional representation. Regional bodies are now being established. More details will follow on the new organization’s rollout.
Members of the steering committee are Les Scheininger, Toronto (former national president); Bernie Farber, Toronto (former CEO); Renee Switzer, Vancouver (former National Executive Chair); Dr. Michael Elterman, Vancouver (former Pacific Region Chair);Dorothy Zalcman Howard (former National Executive Chair); Frank Schlesinger, Montreal (former National Legal Counsel); this writer (former National Director of Communications); Israel Ludwig, Winnipeg (former Manitoba Chair); Len Dolgoy, Edmonton (former Alberta Chair); Hal Joffe, Calgary (former National Community Relations Chair); Jon Goldberg, Halifax (former Atlantic Jewish Council Executive Director); Ivan Levine, Fredericton (former Atlantic Jewish Council President); and young leaders Henry Paikin and Jimmy Gutman of Ottawa, both of whom were very active in campus life. A Saskatchewan rep will be named soon.
Shlesinger will spearhead the Quebec Region, which already as a steering committee of its own.
A website (cjcf.ca) is in development. For now you can go to https://cjc1919.blogspot.com for more details and email thecjcf@gmail.com.
LECTURE ON NAZI LOOTED ART: Shaare Zedek Congregation in NDG willl present a Zoom discussion with Dr. Clarence Epstein on the topic of: A Jewish Dealer’s Legacy – Searching for Max Stern’s Nazi-Looted Art on Wed. June 9 (7:30 pm).
Dr. Epstein is the executive director of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation. Prior to that he was a professor at Concordia University and the executive director of the Max Stern Art Restitution Project.
Max Stern was a famous German art dealer and owner of the Stern Gallery. In September 1937 Stern received notification from the Reich Chamber of Fine Arts that he had lost his professional accreditation, and was given four weeks to either sell or dissolve all holdings.
The Max Stern Art Restitution Project, lead by Dr. Epstein, has recovered more than 20 historical pieces of stolen art.
This one on one conversation with Dr. Epstein will be followed by a question and answer period. Attendees will learn how the Nazis stole some of the world’s most famous pieces of art and how they have since been recovered.
“We are excited to offer educational, cultural and spiritual programming to the greater community,” said Mark Merson, Shaare Zedek Interim President. “Our online programming includes weekly services for Shabbat, and we are grateful for the support we receive from our annual Raffle.”
Merson added that there is still time to purchase a ticket. “Tune in anytime to hear Rabbi Bright’s insightful and contemporary sermons.”
The Clarence Epstein discussion will be co-chaired by Marion Caplan and Judy Pell and is free of charge. Voluntary contributions are welcome and appreciated. To register for Dr. Epstein’s event and receive your Zoom link click here. Questions must be submitted in advance to the email address provided upon registration. To learn more about the Shaare Zedek Congregation visit ShaareZedek.ca.
COTLER PART OF INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL RALLY: At a special digital rally, French leaders and officials from the United Nations, Canada and Israel demanded justice for the murdered French Jewish grandmother Sarah Halimi. They were joined by multi-faith religious leaders in France. Speakers also warned against the dangerous spike in antisemitism and called for concrete measures to tackle it.
Thousands recently took to the streets in cities across the world and many more protested on social media to voice their outrage over last month’s unfathomable French court decision to excuse Halimi’s antisemitic killer, Kobili Traoré, from trial due to his consumption of marijuana on the night of his barbaric crime. Many thousands have since signed a petition calling for Traoré to stand trial.
Keeping the issue in the public eye and on the international agenda, especially at a time of relentless global antisemitism, the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) held a special digital rally titled “Justice for Sarah Halimi: An International Movement Is Born.”
French leaders focused on the destructive impact of the court decision on France and French society. Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls demanded a change in French law and said, “We should never, ever forget Sarah Halimi. This [court’s] decision hurts me, hurts us - citizens of the French Republic. It’s truly a judicial and moral catastrophe.
“This antisemitism comes from the far right, from the far left, from our working-class districts, from the Arab-Muslim world under the guise of hatred for Israel and for Jews, or simply hatred. We must eradicate antisemitism from our society.”
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo underscored her commitment towards fighting antisemitism. She commented, “Sarah Halimi was the victim of an intolerable antisemitic murder. We cannot accept it - Paris cannot accept it.” She pledged to make good on her promise to name a street after Halimi, so that “The walls of our capital will show her history and her face.” Mayor Hidalgo also praised the French government’s recent decision to prohibit a pro-Palestinian protest, noting that during a similar demonstration in 2014 “horrible phrases were chanted, calling on death to the Jews.”
Sarah Halimi’s son, Yonatan Halimi recalled the values his mother stood for, saying “My mother always taught us to take responsibility… It is very difficult for us that today, the justice system, the authorities did not assume their own responsibility.” He also warned that “each of us should guarantee his own security because unfortunately, security in France is not assured.”
Canada’s Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism Irwin Cotler of Montreal, also Canada's former Justice Minister said “the antisemitic murder of Sarah Halimi is a dramatic case study of both the pandemic of antisemitism on the one hand and the indifference and impunity that underpin it on the other.” He called for the wider adoption and implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism and also said that countries should “adopt a national action plan to combat antisemitism.”
The entirety of the digital rally can be viewed here
