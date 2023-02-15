What do the television comedy Loudermilk, local artist Jaye Portugal and a Montreal-born screenwriter/director producer/actor Ricky Blitt have in common?
Loudermilk stars Ron Livingston as a former music critic and recovering alcoholic, who now works as a substance abuse counselor and support group leader and regularly doles out clever but acid-tongued critiques to his clients, his friends, and any random person he interacts with. All three seasons are streaming on Amazon Prime. Portugal, an award-winning commissioned artist, happens to be a huge fan of the program for which Blitt wrote for and served as cast member.
“Ricky is someone I hadn’t spoken to since high school,” Portugal told me. “We actually laugh about it. Ricky even wonders if we ever spoke in high school. It was Wagar by the way. Anyway, he saw all my paintings of pets online and was blown away by them — his words, not mine- and he is in love with his cat and so he commissioned a large painting and put it in his home. He actually used that painting in an episode. In Season 3, Ricky went over to the director, Peter Farrelly, and said he wanted to use me; he had an important episode with a character with a disability and the drawing of him was very important, so everyone agreed to go with me! That blew me away; they are in Hollywood with all these artists close at hand and they trusted little me in Montreal to deliver.” Portugal’s Loudermilk drawings can be seen on her website at https://www.jayeportigal.com/loudermilk-tv-show.
BLITT AND JACK BLACK: Blitt will soon begin shooting a movie in Atlanta he wrote with Farrelly that will star Jack Black. It’s about a dyslexic kid who writes to Santa and Satan (played by Black) comes to see him. “I actually met Jack Black years ago in North Carolina when I worked on the Farrelly Brothers movie Shallow Hal,” Blitt told me. Early in his career, Blitt was a writer on The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher. He was one of the original writers on Family Guy, where he would go on to become a producer and write several episodes.
BEST OF MONTREAL DELI BOYZ: I continue to sift through The Best of Montreal Magazine, published by The Suburban and accessible online at bestofmtl.com. It is a handy guide for readers to find out where to get the best of everything. This week I share with you my thoughts on the best kosher restaurants. The Deli Boyz at the Quartier Cavendish food court came in first. Owner Emmanuel Darmond is there every day, cutting the top quality smoked meat and sharing his great sense of humour with a regular clientele.
MONTREAL EN LUMIERE: Montréal en Lumière kicks off Feb. 16 and continues until March 5 under the theme Discover the Best of Montreal in Winter! Some 40 Montreal restaurants and venues will be welcoming international and local chefs and producers, while downtown will be buzzing with gourmet activities. Lloyd, the new restaurant of the Marriott Château Champlain, was quick off the mark to provide media with a preview testing and teamed up with Deutz Champagne. NDG’s Zachary Goldenberg, 21, is one of the newcomers to the agency that markets the bubbly here.
COHEN CHATTER: LaSalle’s Francis Choinière,25, choral conductor and artistic director of Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes, Orchestre FILMharmonique & Ensemble Classico Moderne, was named the winner yesterday of the $125,000 Mécénat Musica Prix Goyer 2023-2024 for Collaborative Emerging Artist. See my blog for more....CityNews Montreal sadly said good-bye last week to one fine reporter in St. Leonard’s Pamela Pagano, who is relocating to San Francisco.
