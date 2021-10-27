One tap is all it takes to donate. A first in Quebec, this new method of giving allows people to donate a fixed sum of $2 by tapping their card through an innovative solution. These donation devices will be available in Chico pet stores across Quebec and several IGA outlets.
This is a philanthropic partnership between the Laval-based Asista Foundation, tiptap, and Moneris Solutions Corporation, aimed at increasing donations, help raise awareness around mental health, and help save more lives.
“It’s modernizing the way we collect donations and the pandemic just accelerated that,” says John Agionicolaitis, Vice-president, Public Affairs, Asista Foundation “People depend on us and we depend on peoples’ generosity and with this solution we simplify just that.”
“Supporting organizations like the Asista Foundation with a transition to cashless giving is the reason tiptap was created,” said Fanny Brodin, marketing manager for tiptap. “The reality is Canadians are carrying less and less cash which has had a major impact on many fundraising efforts, we are excited to see how this new tiptap program helps Asista in achieving its fundraising goals.”
The Asista Foundation aims to increase the availability of service dogs with the goal of helping more people who suffer from mental illness a second chance in life with an emphasis on shortening the wait list for this much needed service. This effort will target education to the public, integrating knowledge to better prepare those waiting for a service dog about the immediate lifesaving opportunities available through tap to donate. Service dogs take approximately 2,000 to 2,500 hours to train at a cost of as much as $35,000. One out of every five Canadians will encounter a mental health condition or illness in any given year. These donations will help more people that suffer from a mental health condition.
“We’re excited to support The Asista Foundation by working with tiptap to launch this innovative fundraising technology in Quebec,” says Pasquale Pizzi, Vice President, National Account Management, Moneris. “The non-profit sector has long relied on cash donations, but cash use has dwindled over the years and that has been accelerated by the pandemic. By facilitating contactless payments for tiptap, we believe we are helping organizations like the Asista Foundation fund important work in a safe, secure and convenient way.”
For more information please contact Sophie-Rose Trahan-Perrault at info@asista.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.