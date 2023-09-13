Good news for fans like me of CBC’s time travel drama Plan B, starring Patrick J. Adams of Suits fame. Filming has begun on Season 2 here in Montreal and will continue through February, fortunately not affected by the endless writers and actors strike in the United States. Adams portrays Phillip Grimmer, a shifty lawyer who finds a way to go back in time to save his marriage and career. He makes this discovery in the washroom of the Montreal Pool Room. You can binge the first season on CBC Gem. It concludes with a major cliffhanger. I had the opportunity to interview Adams last winter for Suburban On Air and I hope to do so again.
DAWSON HOMECOMING: More than 40 years ago I had a choice to make regarding CEGEP after graduating from high school. I opted for Dawson College and those two years played a crucial role in how I shaped my life, pursuing careers in journalism and communications. On Saturday Sept. 23, Dawson will be holding its first-ever Homecoming. See my blog on our website for more details and log on to https://www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/alumni/homecoming-2023/
CA VA BIEN ALLER: With an upswing in COVID cases predicted for the fall, playwright Anna Panunto will bring us back to the pandemic lockdown with her play called Fall Apart: ca va bien aller on Sept. 16 and 17 at Casa D’Italia on Jean Talon East. Set in the early summer of 2020, Panunto notes that these were uncertain times where masks had to be disinfected in hot water, people had to cope with sudden employment loss, marriages crumbled, and mental health issues skyrocketed. “At some point or other, we all fell apart during this time in recent history,” she says. “Yet, this is a story of hope …. so do not let the title fool you!” Info: antod@sympatico.ca.
SPORT AU GUS: It is not every day that a man who sharpens skates and sells hockey gear gains notice as a legend. But that is how people talk about Angus Duncan, who has stepped away from his iconic Sport Au Gus on Sherbrooke Street West in NDG. Joel “Jazz Man” Giberovitch, Jesse Shea Cooper, Kyle Lawrence and Tommy “Lease Buster” Liebmann are the new owners. You can see my video chat with the five men on our website.
ANOTHER SHOT TO DOWNTOWN: The Anti-Car Valerie Plante Projet Montréal administration continues to make the downtown area less desirable to visit. Their decision to increase the hours you pay for a parking meter (if you can find one) will hurt businesses still reeling from the COVID crisis. I was glad to see the opposition Ensemble Montréal speak out.
COHEN CHATTER: NDG’s Sarah Segal-Lazar is back with her new album Valleys. Produced by Matthew Barber, the album is a soulful Americana tapestry of life’s highs and lows. With nods to nostalgic country and riffs that will have you coming back again and again, Valleys is bound to soon be a contemporary folk-country favourite. Stream Valleys wherever you get your music…. The large Provigo on Cavendish and St. Jacques Street, originally a Loblaws, will shut down for three weeks on Sept. 30 and be transformed into a Maxi… Have you experienced Le Burger Week yet? It concludes at 31 restaurants in Montreal tomorrow, and some 600 across Canada. I had my first experience at BBurger, with locales in Côte des Neiges and Montreal North and the relatively new Patty Slaps downtown…Yes folks, our classified section does work. Dollard’s Eric Hassan of E.H. Electrique has been advertising on these pages for decades. When I needed an urgent job done, he diagnosed it via a few photos and fixed what looked like brain surgery to me in 15 minutes.
