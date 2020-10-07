Five Montrealers — Kalika Hastings, Marina Sabbithi, , Arminta Thurairajah, Ayla Tse and Christina Harb — are contending to become Miss Universe Canada at the end of this month. On this week’s Suburban On Air, I introduce viewers to Kalika (joined by her mentor from Danse 123 Connie Rotella) and Marina.
Innovative and determined, Kalika’s entrepreneurial spirit and quest to relentlessly pursue her dreams are what drive her towards success. As a young girl she navigated her bi-racial identity, being Jamaican and Scottish/Irish Canadian, and began modeling at the age of 14 . She studied communications and public relations and now has a career in that field. Marina was born and raised in Kuwait. Growing up in a completely musical family, she developed the skill of singing. She later moved to India to pursue her bachelor’s degree in business administration and then came to Montreal two years ago study at the Montreal College of Information Technology. She not only studies there, but also serves as an admissions analyst.
Arminta is currently studying to become a psychiatrist so that she can help end the stigma that comes with mental illness. She was inspired by her brother, who was diagnosed as a non-verbal autistic with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Ayla was born and raised in Hong Kong. She travelled to over 24 countries growing up and graduated with first class honours from McGill in psychology and neuroscience, and minors in Interdisciplinary Life Sciences and Musical Science and Technology. Christina was born and raised in Lebanon. In 2006, she survived the Lebanon war and shortly after travelled with her family to Senegal,where she completed a year of study in Al-Zahraa College before immigrating to Canada. Currently learning American Sign Language, she completed two bachelor’s degrees from McGill. Her first undergraduate degree was in kinesiology and her second was in Physical and Health Education.
For more details on how to vote go to https://missuniversecanada.ca/vote-2020.
MISS TEENAGE QUEBEC: NDG’s Clara Chemtov, who was crowned Miss Teenage Quebec last fall, has returned from Toronto where she competed in the Miss Teenage Canada event. After an intense week of photo and video shoots, interviews, rehearsals, preliminary judging, and activities, she came in first place in the category of social media. The 18-year-old successfully recovered from an eating disorder. She authored a number of education awareness articles, blogs and aired live-streams. In addition she placed first in talent for her dance performance. “As an aspiring professional dancer, this is incredibly meaningful to me,” she said.
AUXILIARY ZOOMS: The Mount Sinai Hospital Literary Breakfast Club, an ongoing hospital fundraiser for the past 17 years, has taken a COVID- 19 paradigm shift. This successful program was the visionary brainchild of co-chairperson Ellen Fabian. Prior to the pandemic, five reviews a year were scheduled in a beautiful venue, along with a mini breakfast buffet. “Zoom webinars” soon became the new modality. Next up is Oct. 14 when the book Beneath A Scarlet Sky by Mark T. Sullivan will be reviewed. For subscription information call Barbara at 514-369-2222 ext 1337.
BROADCAST BOW: This week’s Broadcast Bow goes to Tony Marinaro of TSN 690 Radio. His 38 minute interview with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin was a classic. If you missed it live, it can be accessed on their website. Bergevin, whom I have met on a few occasions, is extremely personable and that shows during the interview. He even pokes some fun at Marinaro, who in-turn challenged him openly on the team’s roster. Tony Marinaro remains our modern day Ted Tevan, the late sports talkshow host folks my age grew up listening to. Yes, Tony is a “straight arrow!”
